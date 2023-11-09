OK Magazine
Roseanne Barr Begs Donald Trump to 'Kill That God---- Bull' in Bizarre Senseless Speech

roseanne barr donald trump rally kill bull speech
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 9 2023, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

Roseanne Barr is sick of the bull...

The controversial comedian warmed up the crowd at Donald Trump's rally in Hialeah, Fla., on Wednesday night, November 8, which he opted to host instead of attending the third Republican primary presidential debate held at the same time in Miami.

roseanne barr donald trump rally kill bull speech
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr was one of several openers at Donald Trump's rally on Wednesday, November 8.

Barr started off her strange speech, which hardly made any sense, by recalling her failed attempt at running for president in 2012 — the year former President Barack Obama was elected for his second term.

"So I ran in 2012 because I wanted to run against him and I ran because I said, 'This is the time for a woman to win!'" the Roseanne star declared while speaking to the crowd of Trump supporters.

roseanne barr donald trump rally kill bull speech
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump held his own rally instead of attending the third GOP presidential primary debate.

"Me, not Hillary," she scoffed in reference to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016, when she won the popular vote against Trump but was ultimately defeated after he came out victorious in the Electoral College. "Because this is the time for a woman, because anything a man can do, a woman can get another man to do even better!"

"Yeah. I love you. Thank you, honey," she continued in response to a fan yelling to her in the audience.

roseanne barr donald trump rally kill bull speech
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr showed off her customized MAGA jacket.

"When I ran for president, one of my platforms was I will outlaw bulls---!" the 71-year-old noted, before flaunting her customized Trump jacket. "I want to show you this jacket that my friend made. And look at this here. Look at this."

"Trump is the MAGAdor! Yeah, and that’s that deep state bull!" she exclaimed while showing the crowd her yellow piece of clothing, which featured an edited graphic of the ex-POTUS riding a bull with an American flag draped across it.

"So that kind of went along with my thing for president. I will outlaw bulls---. But I want to say right now. Aren’t we all tired of the Deep State bulls---?" Barr asked, causing the crowed to erupt into a chorus of cheers. "I can’t hear you. I want you to say it louder. Aren’t we all fed up with the Deep State bullsh---?"

The audience proceeded to repeatedly scream the chant, as Barr yelled: "End that bulls---! We want Trump the MAGA-dor to KILL THAT GODD---- BUUUUUUULLL! END THE BULL----, KILL THAT GODD---- BUUUUUUULL!!"

roseanne barr donald trump rally kill bull speech
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has skipped out on all three Republican debates thus far.

"I love you. Thank you for having me tonight," the actress concluded.

While the crowd seemed to love Barr, GOP Representative Carlos Gimenez of Florida's 28th district didn't receive as warm of a welcome.

Source: OK!

Trump was taken aback when his supporters booed Gimenez during the rally.

"Do you know him?" the businessman asked his fans while notably mispronouncing Giminez's name.

When he received a negative reaction, Trump was completely thrown off, stating, "Oh, you don't like him? What's going on? Carlos, come on. We gotta get that straightened out."

