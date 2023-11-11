'I Just Grabbed at Him': Roseanne Barr Bizarrely Rants About Not Being Able to 'Control Herself' Around Donald Trump
On Wednesday, November 8, Roseanne Barr opened Donald Trump’s Hialeah, Fla., rally.
During a portion of her speech, the comedian recalled recently meeting the former president, where she mentioned how she was uncontrollably touching the Republican.
Barr spoke for two minutes about the incident, in which Trump had to reposition her hands while they were posing for a snapshot.
“I got to get my picture taken with President Trump about a week ago there at Mar-a-Lago, you know, and it was so exciting! I can’t control myself!” the Roseanne alum began.
“I went in there and I just, I grabbed at him, you know, and he was so nice!” she bizarrely continued, noting, “He just kind of gently rearranged my arm so nicely. And afterwards I thought, Oh my God, I could have got shot! The way I was grabbing at him with the Secret Service. I was like, Oh, I love you!”
“But, you know, I can’t control myself. I just flipped out,” she explained, before recalling their second meeting.
“But then several nights later, I saw him again, and I was able to actually touch him and hug him. And it meant so much to me. And I, that was the night that Shabbat had ended,” she said. “I don’t know if you all know, but I’m a Jew. Wow. That’s the first time I’ve been cheered for that. Thank you.”
She described how coming in contact with Trump made her feel.
“So it’s Shabbat night and I had just, you know, said all my prayers all day, meditate, and I’m praying as I invite you to do for our country and for all the captives that you know, in our country whose minds are stolen by this terrible regime and they can’t get free of it. And, you know, we’ve got to pray for them. But when I touched him, my hands are full of all the love that you people have given me over the last four years. You saved my life. You built me back up when they tried to take me down,” she noted.
To conclude, she praised the current GOP frontrunner, saying, “You gave me so much love. I thank you for that. You saved me.”
As OK! previously reported, on Wednesday, Barr strangely started her speech off by recalling her 2012 attempt to run for president.
"So I ran in 2012 because I wanted to run against him and I ran because I said, 'This is the time for a woman to win!'" she declared to the room of Trump’s supporters.
"Me, not Hillary. Because this is the time for a woman, because anything a man can do, a woman can get another man to do even better!" she noted.
"When I ran for president, one of my platforms was I will outlaw bulls---!" the 71-year-old stated, before flaunting her customized Trump jacket. "I want to show you this jacket that my friend made. And look at this here. Look at this."
"Trump is the MAGAdor! Yeah, and that’s that deep state bull!" she punned.
"So that kind of went along with my thing for president. I will outlaw bulls---. But I want to say right now. Aren’t we all tired of the Deep State bulls---?" Barr asked. "I can’t hear you. I want you to say it louder. Aren’t we all fed up with the Deep State bullsh---?"
The audience then chanted as Barr screamed: "End that bulls---! We want Trump the MAGA-dor to KILL THAT GODD---- BUUUUUUULLL! END THE BULL----, KILL THAT GODD---- BUUUUUUULL!!"