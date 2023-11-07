Roseanne Barr Makes Fun of President Joe Biden's Walk, Says He Needs 'a Software Update'
roseanne barr made it clear that she is on Donald Trump's side.
On November 6, the actress, 71, uploaded a clip of President Joe Biden walking on the grass, writing, "Obama’s remote control needs a software update."
Naturally, some of her followers found Barr to be hysterical. One person wrote, "He looks like he's constantly walking through puddles," while another said, "Good one!!!"
A third person stated, "thanks for the laugh!" while a fourth said, "You know he's saying, 'Left, Right, Left, Right...' until he makes eye contact, and then he has to look down to see which arm is forward the most."
As OK! previously reported, Barr revealed she met former President Donald Trump, however, her statement wasn't exactly accurate, leading people to point out her mistake.
“Thank you for the birthday wishes!” she captioned a photo of herself with the businessman, 77. “My present was getting to meet the twice elected President of the United States!”
"Wow I guess she did change….. for the worse!!” one user stated, while another added, “Seek help.”
“This pic wreaks of depends diapers,” a third person said, while another added, “I used to love your comedy and TV shows. Now you're a disgrace.”
- Roseanne Barr Gushes Over 'Hilarious' Donald Trump, Claims Democrats Hate Him Because They 'Don't Have Any Sense of Humor'
- Roseanne Barr Mocked After Posing for Photo With Donald Trump: 'Desperately Trying to Be Relevant'
- 'So Demented': Roseanne Barr Laughed at for Saying Her Birthday Wish Was Getting to Meet 'Twice Elected President' Donald Trump
This is hardly the first time Barr has raved about Trump.
While speaking to Donald Trump Jr. in October, Barr gushed over the former reality star.
"What I love about your dad is he is one funny guy! He is so hilarious, and I think that is part of why they hate him. They hate humor. They don't have any sense of humor about themselves — right there that is what a fascist is. Someone in power who has no ability to laugh at themselves, has no self-reflection; they look in the mirror and there is nothing there. If you can't laugh at yourself, you don't have a soul. Your dad laughs at himself and everyone else and he makes everyone laugh. He has the heart of the comedian, which is why we all love him because he's so funny!" she said to the 45-year-old.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Barr was humiliated again, as people were confused why she's so enamored with Trump.
"Barr doesn't get it. People are not laughing at #Trump's jokes. They are just laughing at Trump," one person said, while another stated: "Lies aren't funny. Especially coming from someone who should just shut up."