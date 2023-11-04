'So Demented': Roseanne Barr Laughed at for Saying Her Birthday Wish Was Getting to Meet 'Twice Elected President' Donald Trump
Roseanne Barr got her birthday wish!
On Friday, November 3, the Roseanne alum posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, in celebration of her 71st birthday.
“Thank you for the birthday wishes!” she wrote. “My present was getting to meet the twice elected President of the United States!”
Along with the message she shared a photo of herself alongside Donald Trump, who she claimed was elected twice, however, the former president was only elected once. In the image, Barr was all smiles as she stood next to the father-of-five while he held up a thumbs up.
In response to the controversial post, users slammed the sitcom star for her support of the candidate.
“Wow I guess she did change….. for the worse!!” one user penned, while another added, “Seek help.”
“This pic wreaks of depends diapers,” another person joked, while a third wrote, “I used to love your comedy and TV shows. Now you're a disgrace.”
“You are so disappointing,” one other account said.
As OK! previously reported, the upload came after Barr recently praised the Republican politician for his sense of humor.
In October, Barr spoke with Donald Trump Jr., where she had glowing thing to say about his father and bashed liberals.
"What I love about your dad is he is one funny guy! He is so hilarious, and I think that is part of why they hate him. They hate humor. They don't have any sense of humor about themselves — right there that is what a fascist is. Someone in power who has no ability to laugh at themselves, has no self-reflection; they look in the mirror and there is nothing there. If you can't laugh at yourself, you don't have a soul. Your dad laughs at himself and everyone else and he makes everyone laugh. He has the heart of the comedian, which is why we all love him because he's so funny!" she said to the 45-year-old.
Fans then weighed in on the actress’ comments saying, "Barr doesn't get it. People are not laughing at #Trump's jokes. They are just laughing at Trump," and "Lies aren't funny. Especially coming from someone who should just shut up."
A third noted: "Trump is still the laughingstock of the world, so there is that."
This was not the first time Barr has spoken so highly of the ex-commander-in-chief.
In 2018, she recalled when the 77-year-old called her to congratulate her on the record-breaking return of Roseanne.
"It was pretty exciting, I'll tell you that much," Barr said on Good Morning America. "They said, 'Hold please for the president of the United States of America' and [that] was about the most exciting thing ever. It was just very sweet of him to congratulate us."
"I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years," she added. "It was just a friendly conversation about working and television and ratings. He really understands ratings and how they measure things."