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Donald Trump's Aide Natalie Harp Sparks Backlash From Critics Over Constant Presence at High-Level Meetings: 'Doubt She Even Has Clearance'

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Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp sparked backlash after critics questioned why she keeps appearing at high-level White House meetings.

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Aug. 4 2026, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp is once again drawing criticism after social media users questioned why she appeared during a high-level meeting.

After a photo of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller attending an Oval Office event with the president surfaced online, critics quickly noticed Harp in the room, raising questions about her presence at meetings involving Trump's top advisers.

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Critics Question Natalie Harp's Clearence

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image of One person wrote, 'I doubt she even has clearance.'
Source: mega

One person wrote, 'I doubt she even has clearance.'

"Does this Natalie Harp have extremely high security clearance? She's in every meeting and on all the AF1 trips. I hope they actually checked," one person wrote.

Another added, "There's Natalie. I doubt she even has clearance, not that anything matters with this administration."

Others mocked Harp's seemingly constant presence at the White House.

"And as always the adoring Natalie Harp," one commenter noted.

Someone else joked, "And there is Natalie the Human Printer, lurking off to the side..."

"There's Natalie creeping in the shot," a fifth individual snubbed.

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Source: @Acyn/X

The oval office snap was posted on social media on August 3.

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Donald Trump Reportedly Said Natalie Harp Would 'Never Leave' Him

image of Donald Trump has repeatedly praised Natalie Harp.
Source: mega

Donald Trump has repeatedly praised Natalie Harp.

Harp's close relationship with Trump has been the subject of growing intrigue in recent months, with new details emerging in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, written by New York Times White House correspondents Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

According to the authors, Trump has repeatedly praised the 34-year-old aide's unwavering loyalty, at one point telling White House staffers that Harp was "the only one who loves him as much as his wife and his kids."

He added: "All of you will go off and make money. She'll never leave me."

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Natalie Harp's Devotion to Donald Trump Has Become Legendary

image of The aide allegedly wrote Donald Trump a note that said, 'You are all that matters to me.'
Source: mega

The aide allegedly wrote Donald Trump a note that said, 'You are all that matters to me.'

The former conservative television anchor has become one of the most recognizable figures in Trump's orbit.

She even earned the nickname "the human printer" for carrying a laptop and portable printer to supply the president with printed news stories, social media posts and other materials throughout the day.

Haberman and Swan also described Harp as one of Trump's most enthusiastic supporters inside the White House, writing that she regularly showers the president with praise.

The book further claims that the aide left deeply personal handwritten notes for Trump, including one in which she called him her "Guardian and Protector in this Life" before adding, "You are all that matters to me."

Her Role Has Long Sparked Questions

image of Despite backlash, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has continued to defend Natalie Harp.
Source: mega

Despite backlash, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has continued to defend Natalie Harp.

Harp's prominent place in Trump's inner circle has drawn attention before.

Journalist Michael Wolff claimed in his 2025 book All or Nothing that members of the Secret Service at one point viewed Harp's behavior as a potential security concern, though Trump reportedly brushed off those worries.

"Nonsense... she just loves her president," Trump allegedly said.

Despite the speculation surrounding Harp's role, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has consistently defended the aide, previously describing her as "a trusted and valued member of President Trump's team."

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