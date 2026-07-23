Politics J.D. Vance Boots Secret Service Agent After They're Accused of Leaking His Diva Demands Source: MEGA A Secret Service agent on J.D. Vance's detail has been placed on administrative leave after the leak of veep's 'diva demands.' Lesley Abravanel July 23 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President J.D. Vance’s protective detail has been placed on administrative leave following an internal investigation into leaked media reports regarding Vance's personal travel demands. The disciplinary action, first reported by CNN on Wednesday, July 22, stems from an ongoing internal affairs review by the agency's Office of Professional Responsibility. White House, FBI and Secret Service officials launched the probe after sensitive operational scheduling details were exposed in the press.

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Secret Service Agent Was Placed on Administrative Leave

Source: MEGA A Secret Service agent was accused of leaking J.D. Vance's demands for an MS NOW exposé.

The sidelined agent is suspected of acting as a source for a recent MS NOW exposé. The leaked reports alleged that Vance's security detail was deeply frustrated with what they deemed "inappropriate" and "royalty-level" requests. Reports claimed the vice president and his wife, Usha Vance, frequently requested off-the-record movements and extra perks. This reportedly included plans to use a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter to transport his young son to a golf lesson, a trip that was ultimately aborted due to bad weather.

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The Vice President's Rumored Requests Caused Disruptions

Source: @msnow/youtube/ MEGA J.D. Vance allegedly requested a helicopter to bring his son to a golf lesson.

Sources indicated that agents found these last-minute disruptions to their schedules and family time frustrating, with some internally sharing items mocking the travel demands. Following the report, J.D. canceled another planned helicopter trip for his son's golf lesson on July 16. According to investigative reporter Carol Leonnig, the VP scrapped the subsequent flight plan immediately following the public fallout from the initial MS NOW report.

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Source: @msnow/youtube The Secret Service allegedly poked fun at the VP within their inner circle.

The MS NOW report also revealed that agents on the detail became so exhausted by constant, unpredictable Off-The-Record (OTR) changes that they created custom mock coins, stickers and badges featuring slogans like "Bobcat OTR Survivors Club" ("Bobcat" being J.D.'s official Secret Service codename). The unnamed agent has been stripped of active duties while the Secret Service determines if administrative discipline or formal criminal charges are warranted. This latest action aligns with a broader push by the Trump administration to heavily penalize unauthorized disclosures of sensitive government and protective logistics to the media.

How Did J.D. Vance React to the Report?

Source: MEGA The Vances brushed off the drama by praising the Secret Service in a statement.