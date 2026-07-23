J.D. Vance Boots Secret Service Agent After They're Accused of Leaking His Diva Demands
July 23 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President J.D. Vance’s protective detail has been placed on administrative leave following an internal investigation into leaked media reports regarding Vance's personal travel demands.
The disciplinary action, first reported by CNN on Wednesday, July 22, stems from an ongoing internal affairs review by the agency's Office of Professional Responsibility.
White House, FBI and Secret Service officials launched the probe after sensitive operational scheduling details were exposed in the press.
Secret Service Agent Was Placed on Administrative Leave
The sidelined agent is suspected of acting as a source for a recent MS NOW exposé.
The leaked reports alleged that Vance's security detail was deeply frustrated with what they deemed "inappropriate" and "royalty-level" requests.
Reports claimed the vice president and his wife, Usha Vance, frequently requested off-the-record movements and extra perks.
This reportedly included plans to use a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter to transport his young son to a golf lesson, a trip that was ultimately aborted due to bad weather.
The Vice President's Rumored Requests Caused Disruptions
Sources indicated that agents found these last-minute disruptions to their schedules and family time frustrating, with some internally sharing items mocking the travel demands.
Following the report, J.D. canceled another planned helicopter trip for his son's golf lesson on July 16.
According to investigative reporter Carol Leonnig, the VP scrapped the subsequent flight plan immediately following the public fallout from the initial MS NOW report.
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The MS NOW report also revealed that agents on the detail became so exhausted by constant, unpredictable Off-The-Record (OTR) changes that they created custom mock coins, stickers and badges featuring slogans like "Bobcat OTR Survivors Club" ("Bobcat" being J.D.'s official Secret Service codename).
The unnamed agent has been stripped of active duties while the Secret Service determines if administrative discipline or formal criminal charges are warranted.
This latest action aligns with a broader push by the Trump administration to heavily penalize unauthorized disclosures of sensitive government and protective logistics to the media.
How Did J.D. Vance React to the Report?
After the report came out, critics bashed J.D.’s “diva demands” as the veep tried to save face by issuing his own statement to deflect from it.
“The Vances are grateful to the men and women of the U.S. Secret Service who serve our country with distinction,” the statement to MS NOW read. “While protecting a Vice President with a large policy portfolio and a young and growing family presents a unique challenge, agents of the Secret Service do so with excellence every day.”
Critics weren’t buying the statement, with one commenting to The Daily Beast, "Shooting the messenger, J.D.? How about mending your ways?”