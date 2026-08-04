COUPLES Donald and Melania Trump's Contrasting Living Spaces Offer Glimpse Inside Their 'Parallel Lives,' Claims Biographer Michael Wolff Source: MEGA Biographer Michael Wolff highlighted the contrasting spaces Donald and Melania Trump maintain inside Trump Tower. Lesley Abravanel Aug. 4 2026, Published 2:03 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald and Melania Trump's contrasting living spaces inside Trump Tower reportedly offer a glimpse into the first couple's "parallel lives." In a column published on his Substack, author and biographer Michael Wolff detailed how the couple's individual living arrangements and opposing interior design preferences reflect a deeper divide in their marriage. Wolff described the octogenarian president's space as "gilded and ornate — Trump kitsch," while Melania's is "spare, sleek, beige," leading him to characterize their relationship as one of "parallel lives." Melania further established an independent footprint within Trump Tower in early 2016 when she purchased a separate one-bedroom apartment on the building's 33rd floor for nearly $1.5 million.

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'She Kept Delaying Her Move to Washington'

Source: MEGA Melania Trump's decision to delay her move to Washington reportedly left White House aides anxious and uncertain.

Wolff's observations suggest that the domestic divide extended well beyond the couple's contrasting aesthetics inside Trump Tower. After the 2016 election, Melania repeatedly delayed her move to Washington, leaving White House aides uncertain about when — or whether — she would join Donald at the White House. “She kept delaying her move to Washington. Aides were wholly in the dark about when or if this would ever happen. Anxiety among his aides about a presidential separation was a constant,” Wolff wrote.

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'White House Sightings of Their Son Barron, Even Rarer'

Source: MEGA Melania Trump and her son, Barron, were rarely seen at the White House during Donald Trump's first term.

When Melania officially moved into the White House six months into Donald's term, aides reportedly faced the awkward arrangement of separate bedrooms for the couple. Wolff wrote that Melania was "almost never there," while sightings of the spouses' son, Barron, 20, at the White House were even rarer. “When she did show up, the awkward subject of the separate husband-and-wife bedrooms was quickly made both more difficult and more confusing because, even after official ‘moving in’ six months into the term, she was almost never there,” Wolff continued. “White House sightings of their son, Barron, even rarer.”

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'Where's Melania?'

Source: MEGA Melania Trump was absent from Lindsey Graham's funeral, which Donald Trump attended with aide Natalie Harp.

Melania Trump's Team Emphasizes Her Focus on Independent Projects

Source: MEGA Melania Trump's team says she remains focused on her foster-child advocacy and independent projects.