Donald Trump Nervous About His Financial Woes Being Exposed, Claims Niece: 'He Is Nothing of What He Pretends to Be'
Donald Trump is in a lot of legal trouble, which is likely why he's nervous for what's to come, his niece Mary Trump said in a new interview.
CNN's Christiane Amanpour asked Mary what keeps her uncle up at night, to which she shared there are likely many things going on in his head.
"First of all, it’s really important to clarify: it’s not that he be successful, it’s that he be seen as successful because deep down, Donald knows he is nothing of what he pretends to be. He’s nothing like the portrait he shows to the world — at least those who are inclined to believe the myths he tells about himself. What keeps him up at night, otherwise than a lot of Diet Coke, would be this concern that one, he doesn’t actually have the money, which could be a possibility," she said.
"We could say that this offer to come up with only $100 million was a ploy to come up with more time or see if it would work, but he may not indeed have that much cash. This would reveal [his situation] not just to the world, but to himself, that he is not as rich as he claims to be and he's not the savvy businessman who has been betrayed in the NY tabloids since the 1980s. That would be a crushing blow — not just to his image, but to a sense of himself," she continued, referring to how an appeals court judge said Donald, 77, must come up with the full amount to cover the $454 million verdict in the civil fraud trial. He then proposed to post a $100 million bond, but State Attorney General Letitia James denied the request.
The former president has denied the ruling in his civil fraud case, claiming that his real estate empire — including Mar-a-Lago — is worth more than what was listen in his financial documents at the center of his case.
Mary added that it's normal for him to be feeling "massive amounts of stress" as he deals with legal woes and running for reelection.
"Just the stress of running again, the stress of having lost, it's going to take its toll," she added. "I see somebody who's quite desperate and who is terrified. I think deep down Donald has always been a terrified little boy. But the truth is, he has much, much more to be terrified about now. His entire future hinges on his ability to get back into the White House."