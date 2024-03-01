Nikki Haley Demands Donald Trump's Legal Cases Be 'Dealt With' Prior to 2024 Election: 'We Need to Know What's Going to Happen'
Nikki Haley hopes Donald Trump's legal cases are squared away ahead of the 2024 election.
"I think all of the cases should be dealt with before November," she said on Thursday, February 29, during an interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker in Falls Church, Va., where voters will cast their primary ballots on Tuesday, March 5.
"We need to know what's going to happen before it, before the presidency happens, because after that, should he become president, I don't think any of it's going to get heard," she continued.
Haley, who is also running for president and used to work for Trump, 77, previously spoke about the Supreme Court agreeing over whether the former president could claim presidential immunity in response to criminal charges against him.
“I just think a president has to live according to the laws, too. You don’t get complete immunity,” she stated, adding that presidents should not get “free rein to do whatever they want to do.”
As OK! previously reported, Haley has been vocal about how bad it would be for Trump to be president again.
"I'm doing what I believe 70 percent of Americans want me to do," she stated, referring to a recent poll that said seven out of 10 Americans do not want the election to be between Joe Biden and Trump for the second time.
"You have to see the writing on the wall, you have to see the hole in the ship," she continued. "And if you don't see the hole in the ship, we're all going to go down."
Haley also touched upon Trump's legal woes, as he currently faces 91 felony counts after being indicted four times within the last year.
"This may be his survival mode to pay his legal fees and get out of some sort of legal peril, but this is like suicide for our country," the 52-year-old said. "We've got to realize that if we don't have someone who can win a general election, all we are doing is caving to the socialist left."
Trump was previously found liable for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll and ordered to pay more than $80 million in damages. He was additionally found liable for fraud in the state of New York inflating his assets in financial documents.
Despite the legal mess he's in, Trump believes he should be given "full immunity."
"The Very Strict Rules and Regulations of the Department of Injustice STATE CLEARLY that you can’t prosecute a Political Opponent, or anyone, RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF HIS/HER CAMPAIGN. Why didn’t they bring these FAKE Charges THREE YEARS AGO? That would have solved all of their problems," he wrote on Truth Social in February. "The answer is that they AIMED for the various trials to come up during my campaign for President, 2024!"
"In other words, all of these FAKE POLITICAL PROSECUTIONS (PERSECUTIONS!) OF CROOKED JOE BIDEN’S POLITICAL OPPONENT MUST BE IMMEDIATELY HALTED!" he exclaimed.