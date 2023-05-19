What Is Donald Trump's Net Worth? The Businessman Still Has Deep Pockets Despite String of Scandals

He then ranted about the outcome via his Truth Social platform.

"It was a Trump hating, Clinton appointed judge, who went out of his way to make sure that the result was as negative as it could possibly be," the businessman began, targeting Judge Lewis A. Kaplan.

"Speaking to and in control of a jury from an anti-Trump area, which is probably the worst place the U.S. for me to get a fair trial, will be appealing this decision. It's a disgrace," he declared. "I don't even know who this woman is. I have no idea who she is, where she came from, this is another scam. It's a political witch hunt and somehow we're going to have to fight the system."