OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump's Attorney Declares Ex-Prez Is 'Not Worried' About Going to Jail: 'Not Even Something We Think About'

donald trump not worried jail
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 1 2023, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump is not worried about what the future holds, according to his attorney Alina Habba.

On Tuesday, October 31, the attorney was asked if the former president, 77, could end up in prison for violating one of the gag orders imposed on him.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump not worried jail
Source: mega

Donald Trump's attorney told everyone not to panic about his legal woes.

"He’s protected by Secret Service, period. So, I always tell people when they’re panicked, 'Listen, he’s protected by Secret Service, number one. Number two, he did nothing wrong.' So, when people go to jail it’s because they’ve done something wrong. Do we have crooked situations in and out of court? Absolutely. Could they try? Probably, but it won’t work because there is still trial process, there is still facts, and unfortunately they’re not going to win on the facts," she told Newsmax host Carl Higbie.

Article continues below advertisement

"Secret Service will always protect President Trump. That’s the truth, they have to wherever he is, but it’s not even something we think about, to be honest, because this is all political. It’s really not — there’s no criminal acts that he’s done. There’s no civil wrongs that he’s done, unless making money for banks is a civil wrong all of a sudden," she declared. “It’s Trump derangement syndrome at its best. I’m not worried about him, he’s not worried, and the American public shouldn’t be worried.”

donald trump not worried jail
Source: mega

The former president continues to lash out on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump has been hit with a gag order twice: in his civil fraud case and his federal election obstruction case.

In late October, he was ordered to pay $10,000. A few days later, D.C. Judge Tanya Chutkan reinstated a gag order prohibiting him from attacking court staffers and witnesses, which resulted in him going on a scathing rant on social media.

“The Obama appointed Federal Judge in D.C, a TRUE TRUMP HATER, is incapable of giving me a fair trial,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Her Hatred of President DONALD J. TRUMP is so great that she has been diagnosed with a major, and incurable, case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!!!”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jail
Source: mega

Donald Trump claims he's willing to go to jail.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump not worried jail
Source: mega

The businessman was hit with a few gag orders as of late.

Earlier this week, George Conway spoke out about how Trump's future looks bleak.

"He’s already been found to have committed fraud, that his books and records, that his statements of financial condition are false. And the judge has already ruled that there was no triable issue of fact on whether or not they were false, and as a result, the judge ordered that Trump and the Trump Organization the ability to do business in the state of New York should be invalidated," he said.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.