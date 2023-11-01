Donald Trump's Attorney Declares Ex-Prez Is 'Not Worried' About Going to Jail: 'Not Even Something We Think About'
Donald Trump is not worried about what the future holds, according to his attorney Alina Habba.
On Tuesday, October 31, the attorney was asked if the former president, 77, could end up in prison for violating one of the gag orders imposed on him.
"He’s protected by Secret Service, period. So, I always tell people when they’re panicked, 'Listen, he’s protected by Secret Service, number one. Number two, he did nothing wrong.' So, when people go to jail it’s because they’ve done something wrong. Do we have crooked situations in and out of court? Absolutely. Could they try? Probably, but it won’t work because there is still trial process, there is still facts, and unfortunately they’re not going to win on the facts," she told Newsmax host Carl Higbie.
"Secret Service will always protect President Trump. That’s the truth, they have to wherever he is, but it’s not even something we think about, to be honest, because this is all political. It’s really not — there’s no criminal acts that he’s done. There’s no civil wrongs that he’s done, unless making money for banks is a civil wrong all of a sudden," she declared. “It’s Trump derangement syndrome at its best. I’m not worried about him, he’s not worried, and the American public shouldn’t be worried.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump has been hit with a gag order twice: in his civil fraud case and his federal election obstruction case.
In late October, he was ordered to pay $10,000. A few days later, D.C. Judge Tanya Chutkan reinstated a gag order prohibiting him from attacking court staffers and witnesses, which resulted in him going on a scathing rant on social media.
“The Obama appointed Federal Judge in D.C, a TRUE TRUMP HATER, is incapable of giving me a fair trial,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Her Hatred of President DONALD J. TRUMP is so great that she has been diagnosed with a major, and incurable, case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!!!”
Earlier this week, George Conway spoke out about how Trump's future looks bleak.
"He’s already been found to have committed fraud, that his books and records, that his statements of financial condition are false. And the judge has already ruled that there was no triable issue of fact on whether or not they were false, and as a result, the judge ordered that Trump and the Trump Organization the ability to do business in the state of New York should be invalidated," he said.