Donald Trump's Attorney Declares Ex-Prez Is 'Not Worried' About Going to Jail: 'Not Even Something We Think About'

As OK! previously reported, Trump has been hit with a gag order twice: in his civil fraud case and his federal election obstruction case.

In late October, he was ordered to pay $10,000. A few days later, D.C. Judge Tanya Chutkan reinstated a gag order prohibiting him from attacking court staffers and witnesses, which resulted in him going on a scathing rant on social media.

“The Obama appointed Federal Judge in D.C, a TRUE TRUMP HATER, is incapable of giving me a fair trial,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Her Hatred of President DONALD J. TRUMP is so great that she has been diagnosed with a major, and incurable, case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!!!”