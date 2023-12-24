Donald Trump's Niece Mary Attacks His Fans for Being 'Very Down With Fascism' Because They Follow Her 'Insurrectionist' Uncle

Donald Trump 's estranged niece Mary Trump is once again attacking her uncle. After the Colorado Supreme Court banned the ex-president, 77, from the ballot on the grounds he violated the 14th Amendment by engaging in insurrection on January 6, Mary is calling out his critics for still supporting her uncle.

While speaking to Call To Activism’s Joe Gallina , Mary asked him: "Let’s say the Supreme Court by some bizarre miracle, does the right thing and makes the right decision . Doesn’t that just answer the question and it’s over?"

"You would think and it should be. It should be. And I mean, they’ve already ruled that a president incited an insurrection . That should be enough for every adult in America not to vote for him. So we have enough material there to keep him off the ballot or at least keep him out of the White House, and now it’s going to be up to the American people and the rest of the cases," Joe replied.

Mary then brought up how his supporters might not understand what they are actually standing for.

"Well, the problem is many tens of millions of Americans seem to be very down with fascism, which is one of the problems here. And that’s why it is so heartening that the courts, at least in part or in whole, are getting it right, and why today is such a big deal, I’m not entirely sure what this has to do with Nazi vampire Stephen Miller, but Joe, maybe you can help me there," she said.