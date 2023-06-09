'The FBI and DOJ are CORRUPT!': Donald Trump Says 'Thugs' From the 'Department of Injustice' Are 'Destroying Lives' After Latest Indictment
Donald Trump's anger rages on after he was hit with his second indictment by the Department of Justice on Thursday, June 8.
After the ex-POTUS' former aide Walt Nauta was indicted on Friday, June 9, in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the mishandling of classified documents, Trump took to Truth Social to blast federal investigators and once again accuse them of political bias.
"I have just learned that the 'Thugs' from the Department of Injustice will be Indicting a wonderful man, Walt Nauta, a member of the U.S. Navy, who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide," the controversial politician wrote on his social media platform on Friday morning.
"He has done a fantastic job! They are trying to destroy his life, like the lives of so many others, hoping that he will say bad things about 'Trump.' He is strong, brave, and a Great Patriot," Trump continued, before aggressively claiming: "The FBI and DOJ are CORRUPT!"
Moments prior, the former president shared a Truth Social post announcing his new legal representative, as he previously alleged he's set to appear in court on Tuesday, June 13, for his second indictment this year.
Trump was indicted back in April for falsifying business documents after allegedly paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 worth of "hush money" to keep her quiet about their affair prior to the 2016 presidential election.
"For purposes of fighting the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time, now moving to the Florida Courts, I will be represented by Todd Blanche, Esq., and a firm to be named later. I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and 'sick' group of people, the likes of which has not been seen before," Trump ranted.
"We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days," he concluded before asking, "when will Joe Biden be Indicted for his many crimes against our Nation? MAGA!"