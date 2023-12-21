Jimmy Fallon Gives a Shout-Out to Colorado for 'Illegalizing' Donald Trump After He's Banned From 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot
Jimmy Fallon gave a shout-out to the state of Colorado for banning Donald Trump from being on the 2024 presidential primary ballot during the Wednesday, December 20, episode of his talk show.
“You’ve got to give it up for Colorado. They’re the first state to legalize weed and illegalize Trump,” Fallon quipped.
The late-night host, 49, began with a joke about how Christmas hasn't happened yet and people are exchanging gifts for something else.
“In fact, last night Colorado returned Donald Trump,” Fallon said. “If Trump ends up winning in 2024, don’t be surprised if Colorado suddenly becomes East Utah."
As OK! previously reported, a Colorado court ruled that that the former president, 77, is disqualified from holding office again because he engaged in an insurrection that led to the Capitol attack on January 6.
“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof," part of the 14th Amendment, Section 3 reads.
President Joe Biden was later asked about the ruling, telling reporters: "Well, I think that was certainly self-evident. You saw it all. Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision. But he certainly supported an insurrection. No question about it. None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on about everything. Anyway…"
Meanwhile, Trump already hit back at Biden, going on yet another unhinged rant on Truth Social.
"Crooked Joe Biden is the Insurrectionist because he let millions of unknown people come recklessly and unchecked through our insane 'Open' Border, let a war begin in the Middle East and Ukraine, Weaponized our DOJ & FBI, SURRENDERED in Afghanistan when we could have left with dignity and strength —the most embarrassing event in the history of our Country, and is destroying America with the GREEN NEW SCAM," Trump wrote.