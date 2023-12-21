Nikki Haley Slams Colorado Court for Removing Donald Trump From Presidential Primary Ballot, Vows to 'Defeat' Him on Her Own

In an interview with Fox News star Martha MacCallum on Wednesday, December 20, Haley shared her disapproval of the court's decision, stating that she does not "need a judge" to defeat the GOP frontrunner.

Former South Carolina Governor and presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has criticized Colorado's Supreme Court for its recent ruling to remove former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 presidential primary ballot.

Haley vowed to defeat Trump on her own terms and criticized the "liberal justices" for removing him from the ballot, viewing it as a threat to democracy.

The ruling, made by the state's Supreme Court with a 4-3 majority, barred Trump from running for office in their state again due to his actions on January 6 , citing the 14th Amendment .

Haley expressed her concern over judges determining who can and cannot be on the ballot, describing it as "truly unthinkable." She argued that the people of Colorado should be outraged by the decision.

Haley stated, "I am going to defeat Donald Trump on my own. I don't need a judge to go take him off the ballot."

"I don't think he should be president. I think I should be president. I think our country would do a lot better if I was," the former governor continued. "But we should have this race fair and square with him on the ballot just like everybody else. And the idea that we would go and say, just because these liberal justices don't like him, they want to take him off the ballot. That's not a democracy. That's not who we are. That's not what we need to do."