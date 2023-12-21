Nikki Haley Slams Colorado Court for Removing Donald Trump From Presidential Primary Ballot, Vows to 'Defeat' Him on Her Own
Former South Carolina Governor and presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has criticized Colorado's Supreme Court for its recent ruling to remove former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 presidential primary ballot.
In an interview with Fox News star Martha MacCallum on Wednesday, December 20, Haley shared her disapproval of the court's decision, stating that she does not "need a judge" to defeat the GOP frontrunner.
The ruling, made by the state's Supreme Court with a 4-3 majority, barred Trump from running for office in their state again due to his actions on January 6, citing the 14th Amendment.
Haley vowed to defeat Trump on her own terms and criticized the "liberal justices" for removing him from the ballot, viewing it as a threat to democracy.
Trump has announced his intention to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court for a final ruling.
Haley expressed her concern over judges determining who can and cannot be on the ballot, describing it as "truly unthinkable." She argued that the people of Colorado should be outraged by the decision.
Haley stated, "I am going to defeat Donald Trump on my own. I don't need a judge to go take him off the ballot."
"I don't think he should be president. I think I should be president. I think our country would do a lot better if I was," the former governor continued. "But we should have this race fair and square with him on the ballot just like everybody else. And the idea that we would go and say, just because these liberal justices don't like him, they want to take him off the ballot. That's not a democracy. That's not who we are. That's not what we need to do."
Haley's comments come as she has gained significant momentum in the 2024 Republican primary.
According to Real Clear Politics, recent polls show Haley with 21 percent support in the New Hampshire primary and tied with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the national level.
Nationally, Haley and DeSantis are even in the race, with less than a point difference between one another. However, Trump still holds a commanding lead at 63.8 percent of likely Republican voters — 52 points ahead of all other GOP hopefuls.
As OK! previously reported, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced that he wouldn't vote for Trump if he picked Haley as his vice president.
Rumors of the former South Carolina governor being on Trump's shortlist for VP had been making the rounds on social media, leaving many within the MAGA movement vocal about their distaste toward Haley.