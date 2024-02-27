'Serious Concerns': Nikki Haley Claims Donald Trump Winning 2024 Election Would Be 'Suicide for Our Country'
Nikki Haley spoke out against political opponent Donald Trump's decision to run for president while facing 91 felony counts.
The former governor of South Carolina admitted to having "serious concerns" about Trump and President Joe Biden, insisting she's still in the race for the good of the country.
"I'm doing what I believe 70% of Americans want me to do," she explained, referring to a recent poll that said seven out of 10 Americans did not want the election to be between Trump and Biden.
"You have to see the writing on the wall, you have to see the hole in the ship," she continued. "And if you don't see the hole in the ship, we're all going to go down."
"This may be his survival mode to pay his legal fees and get out of some sort of legal peril, but this is like suicide for our country," the 52-year-old added. "We've got to realize that if we don't have someone who can win a general election, all we are doing is caving to the socialist left."
As OK! previously reported, Trump is the first current or former U.S. president to face criminal charges. In 2023, the embattled politician was indicted four times in D.C., New York, Florida and Georgia.
The 77-year-old has also faced several civil suits. He was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll and ordered to pay more than $80 million in damages. He was additionally found liable for fraud in the state of New York for misrepresenting the worth of Mar-a-Lago and other assets in financial documents.
As his legal woes continue to pile up, Trump has been rallying for presidents to be given "full immunity" and for the cases against him to be dropped.
"The Very Strict Rules and Regulations of the Department of Injustice STATE CLEARLY that you can’t prosecute a Political Opponent, or anyone, RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF HIS/HER CAMPAIGN. Why didn’t they bring these FAKE Charges THREE YEARS AGO? That would have solved all of their problems," he wrote to Truth Social earlier this month. "The answer is that they AIMED for the various trials to come up during my campaign for President, 2024!"
"In other words, all of these FAKE POLITICAL PROSECUTIONS (PERSECUTIONS!) OF CROOKED JOE BIDEN’S POLITICAL OPPONENT MUST BE IMMEDIATELY HALTED!" he concluded.
Haley spoke with The Wall Street Journal about staying in the race.