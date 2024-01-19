Donald Trump Was Not 'Very Cognitively Together' 20 Years Ago, Claims Biographer
Is Donald Trump all there? According to Tim O'Brien, journalist and author of TrumpNation, he noticed something was off with the former president, 77, years ago.
"I flew around with him in his plane and walked his golf courses with him 20 years ago... Not very cognitively together then," O'Brien said on X, formerly Twitter, on January 17. "Much less cognitively better now."
George Conway also replied to the revelation, writing, "Indeed. And he clearly has deteriorated over the past three years. This will become apparent to the public as they begin to see more of him this year. He has greatly benefitted from not being in the public eye in 2021-23."
O'Brien replied to Trump speaking at a rally in Portsmouth, N.H., earlier this week, where he claimed he's more energetic than ever.
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on Trump's tangent. One person wrote, "He's so desperately trying to convince people that he's in tip-top shape. Nice try, spot!" while another said, "Trump 'thinks' he's better now than he was 20 years ago because that's part of cognitive decline."
As OK! previously reported, Trump bragged about how he's thriving in his 70s.
"I feel like I'm about 35 years old," he told the crowd on January 17. "I feel better now than I did 30 years ago."
"Cognitively, I'm better now than I was 20 years ago," he added, recalling what he was told by former White House Physician Ronny Jackson, "If he didn't eat so much junk food, he'd be around for 200 years."
In November, Trump made it clear that he's fit to be in office again, as he shared a doctor's note on social media.
"I have been President Donald J. Trump’s personal physician since 2021. During this time, I have conducted several comprehensive examinations, the most recent being September 13, 2023, and have supervised specialist consultations along with ancillary testing for screening and preventative health maintenance," the letter, which was posted on Truth Social, began. "I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction."
The statement continued: "Cardiovascular studies are all normal and cancer screening tests are all negative. President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule. It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come."