Donald Trump 'Dropped at Least 30 Pounds' by Not 'Scarfing Down' Ice Cream Sundaes at Mar-a-Lago Buffet: Source
Though some are skeptical that Donald Trump is physically fit at 77 years old, he apparently has been on a health journey, which includes refraining from going crazy at the Mar-a-Lago buffet.
According to an insider, the ex-president has allegedly "dropped at least 30 pounds," and "people at the club say he's eating healthier."
The source claims the businessman's wife, Melania Trump, has been helping him along the way.
Trump has not been seen “scarfing down ice cream sundaes or chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream on it," the source dished.
As OK! previously reported, Donald's physique has made headlines, especially when it was revealed he weighs 215 pounds when he surrendered to Fulton County authorities on August 24, 2023, on charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
At the time, many people shared their thoughts, claiming it was a lie.
Macho man Arnold Schwarzenegger even gave his candid thoughts on the matter while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"You are one of the foremost experts on the male physique, bodybuilding, etc," Jimmy Kimmel, 56, told the actor. "When you size him [Trump] up, what would you guess that man weighs?"
"You know, I don’t really know how much he weighs," he responded. "I can tell you one thing, that if he would ask me what should he do for fitness, I would just say, 'Run around yourself three times and you’re going to be in great, great shape.'"
"Yes, as much as it is possible that there is no climate change. And as much as it’s possible that we don’t need to reduce pollution," he quipped. "Look, we all know the way he is, and if it makes him feel good to tell everyone he weighs 215, I think everyone laughs about it because he does not look like he weighs 215. He’s a little more like, maybe 315."
Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with Donald, also laughed at him.
"Mmmkay! And I'm 110lbs and a virgin! I'm not a scale or a doctor but I have spent some time beneath 215lb men and tiny was not one of them," she joked, referencing when she was reportedly intimate with The Apprentice alum.
Meanwhile, in November 2023, Donald bragged about his health, as he posted a letter from his New Jersey physician Bruce Arnonwald.
"I have been President Donald J. Trump’s personal physician since 2021. During this time, I have conducted several comprehensive examinations, the most recent being September 13, 2023, and have supervised specialist consultations along with ancillary testing for screening and preventative health maintenance," the letter, which was posted on Truth Social, began. "I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction."
Page Six spoke to the insider.