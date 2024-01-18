Donald Trump Tells Supporters He Feels '35 Years Old' and Could 'Be Around for 200 Years' If He Didn't Eat So Much Junk Food
Donald Trump apparently thinks he's 77 years young!
While speaking at a rally in New Hampshire on Wednesday, January 17, the former president claimed he has more energy than ever.
"I feel like I'm about 35 years old," he told the crowd. "I feel better now than I did 30 years ago."
"Cognitively, I'm better now than I was 20 years ago," he added, recalling what he was told by former White House Physician Ronny Jackson, "If he didn't eat so much junk food, he'd be around for 200 years."
This is hardly the first time Trump's diet has been called into question.
After booking records released Trump's weight — which apparently is 215 pounds — people went crazy, declaring that couldn't be accurate.
Still, Trump insisted he's healthy, as he posted a note from his doctor online in November.
"I have been President Donald J. Trump’s personal physician since 2021. During this time, I have conducted several comprehensive examinations, the most recent being September 13, 2023, and have supervised specialist consultations along with ancillary testing for screening and preventative health maintenance," the letter, which was posted on Truth Social, began. "I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction."
The statement continued: "Cardiovascular studies are all normal and cancer screening tests are all negative. President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule. It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come."
As OK! previously reported, the businessman's wife, Melania Trump, is apparently helping him on his weight-loss journey.
According to an insider, the ex-president has allegedly "dropped at least 30 pounds," and "people at the club say he's eating healthier."
Trump has not been seen “scarfing down ice cream sundaes or chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream on it," the source told Page Six.