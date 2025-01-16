'Face of a Convicted Felon': Donald Trump's Official Inaugural Portrait Ridiculed for Resembling His Georgia Mugshot

The portrait features the soon-to-be commander-in-chief staring into the camera with an icy look and a furrowed brow.

Harry Sisson, a political influencer and vocal critic of the president-elect, shared the portrait on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "That’s the face of a convicted felon, a proven sexual abuser, a proven fraudster and someone who doesn’t care about you at all."

Another X user commented: "He looks like a villain in a PHANTASM movie. Does he honestly think that’s a good look for him?"

A third person made the comparison: "Trump's Official Inaugural Portrait directly echoes his mugshot. This man is a marketing genius."