'Face of a Convicted Felon': Donald Trump's Official Inaugural Portrait Ridiculed for Resembling His Georgia Mugshot
President-elect Donald Trump's official inaugural portrait was heavily criticized on social media for its lighting and his choice of facial expression.
Many vocal critics compared Trump's face to the mugshot he had taken in Georgia when he turned himself in for the alleged elector scheme he was indicted for at the time.
The portrait features the soon-to-be commander-in-chief staring into the camera with an icy look and a furrowed brow.
Harry Sisson, a political influencer and vocal critic of the president-elect, shared the portrait on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "That’s the face of a convicted felon, a proven sexual abuser, a proven fraudster and someone who doesn’t care about you at all."
Another X user commented: "He looks like a villain in a PHANTASM movie. Does he honestly think that’s a good look for him?"
A third person made the comparison: "Trump's Official Inaugural Portrait directly echoes his mugshot. This man is a marketing genius."
"They go hard," the Trump transition team said in an email releasing the photo along with a portrait of Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, who had a much more traditional portrait showing him smiling and crossing his arms.
Many online sleuths pointed out the stark differences between Trump’s new portrait and his 2016 presidential variant, showing him smiling warmly in front of an American flag.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Trump will move back into the White House on Monday, January 20, after he officially becomes the 47th president of the United States. His second inauguration day will begin with a service at St John's Church and then tea at the White House.
Later, there will be several musical performances and opening remarks from a number of high-profile Trump supporters. This will be followed by the swearing-in of Trump and Vance, as well as the inaugural address in which the president will set out his goals for the next four years.
As OK! previously reported, President Joe Biden warned in his final address from the White House that "an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedom."
Echoing Dwight Eisenhower's warnings about the dangers of the military-industrial complex, Biden cautioned against the risks of a "tech industrial complex."
Trump recently declared that a number of estranged veterans of his first term in the White House — including Mike Pence, John Bolton, Nikki Haley, Mark Milley, Jim Mattis, and Mark Esper — will not be welcomed back into his second administration.