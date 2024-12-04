Donald Trump Moves to Toss Georgia Criminal Case 1 Month After Winning 2024 Election

Trump's legal team argued that he should be shielded from prosecution due to his upcoming return to the White House.

The president-elect's lawyer, Steve Sadow, emphasized the principle of presidential immunity in a filing to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Sadow stated, "A sitting president is completely immune from indictment or any criminal process, state or federal."

The defense also claimed that the court lacks jurisdiction to continue with the case. They have petitioned for an immediate dismissal of the charges, challenging the validity of the ongoing criminal proceedings against a sitting president under the U.S. Constitution.