Donald Trump Moves to Toss Georgia Criminal Case 1 Month After Winning 2024 Election
Former President Donald Trump has made a bold move to seek immunity in a Georgia criminal case accusing him of election interference.
Trump, along with 14 others, face racketeering charges brought forth by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in 2023. The allegations claim that they attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, a pivotal swing state in the election.
Trump's legal team argued that he should be shielded from prosecution due to his upcoming return to the White House.
The president-elect's lawyer, Steve Sadow, emphasized the principle of presidential immunity in a filing to the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Sadow stated, "A sitting president is completely immune from indictment or any criminal process, state or federal."
The defense also claimed that the court lacks jurisdiction to continue with the case. They have petitioned for an immediate dismissal of the charges, challenging the validity of the ongoing criminal proceedings against a sitting president under the U.S. Constitution.
This legal battle is not the first instance where Trump has invoked presidential immunity to shield himself from legal proceedings.
Earlier this year, two federal criminal cases were dropped against him on similar grounds, and Trump's sentencing in a New York state hush money case has been postponed indefinitely following his re-election.
The case against the incoming president faced significant setbacks when it was revealed that DA Willis had engaged in an affair with Nathan Wade, the lead investigator in the Trump probe. This revelation led to Wade's resignation and raised questions about the integrity of the case.
The defense to have also tried to get Willis removed from the case with an appeal filed to the Court of Appeals for her disqualification.
As OK! previously reported, a hacking group threatened to release court documents from Fulton County, with files related to the criminal case against Trump.
While the specific ransom amount remains undisclosed, cyber experts suggest that negotiations are usually conducted in private.
The group, headed by a hacker using the alias "LockBitSupp," seems to be operational again after several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency, took down 34 of its servers.
LockBit has a history of targeting various entities beyond Fulton County, including major companies worldwide, accumulating over $120 million in ransom funds.
The documents were allegedly stolen by LockBit during a January 27 ransomware attack. According to a statement by the hacking group, the documents "contain a lot of interesting things" related to Trump's court cases.