'Disgraceful': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Signing American Flag During September 11 Anniversary: Watch
Former President Donald Trump faced some backlash after a viral video showed him signing the American flag and seemingly violating the U.S. flag code.
The clip shared by the social media page Patriot Takes showed the former president writing what appears to be his signature with a black marker on the fabric.
Several MAGA supporters could also be seen holding the flag down as he wrote on one of the white stripes during his visit to a Pennsylvanian fire department on Wednesday, September 11.
The clip garnered over a million views and was shared thousands of times on X, formerly known as Twitter, where critics ridiculed the ex-prez for defacing the stars and stripes.
One X user wrote, "This is absolutely disgraceful. He's desecrating the American flag, and his sycophants are just standing around smiling as he does it."
Another user commented, "Everyone involved in this is anti-American and should be fined for desecrating the flag with Trump's ugly a-- signature."
A third person asked, "Can someone just put this guy behind bars already? Again it’s about him and doesn’t respect our country. He’s just excited someone asked him for his autograph."
According to section 8 of the U.S Flag Code, "The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture or drawing of any nature."
Trump is familiar with the code, having previously referenced it in 2017 when he would speak out against the burning of the American flag.
At the time, he said, "In 1942, Congress passed the United States Flag Code, creating official standards for how we treat our beloved flag. From this code, we teach each new American generation to always show our flag the respect it deserves."
There are no penalties or violations for breaking the U.S. Flag code.
In June 2023, Trump and many on the far right were furious after President Joe Biden hosted a Pride celebration at the White House, where there was a display of two U.S. flags and the Progress Pride flag.
Several vocal critics of the president claimed his actions should be cause to have him "impeached" and removed from office.
As soon as the Pride event was over, the rainbow flag was removed from the post.