Georgia Judge Denies Donald Trump's Motion to Dismiss Election Interference Racketeering Charges Under the First Amendment

“The allegations that the Defendants’ speech or conduct was carried out with criminal intent are something only a jury can resolve,” McAfee wrote.

Trump’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, argued the charges should be dismissed because Trump was speaking about politics as president. Sadow argued that even if Trump made false statements as alleged in the indictment, he must be protected for a robust political debate.

Sadow disagreed with the judge's order but said they could potentially raise the issue again at a later date.

“Falsity alone is not enough,” the lawyer clarified. “Clearly, being president at the time, dealing with elections and campaigning, calling into question what had occurred – that’s the height of political speech.”