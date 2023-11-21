OK Magazine
Donald Trump Will Go to Jail Because 'His Narcissism Will Get the Best of Him,' White House Lawyer Predicts

Source: mega
By:

Nov. 21 2023, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

Ty Cobb, who served as a lawyer in Donald Trump's administration, believes the former president, 77, will eventually end up behind bars amid his legal woes.

Trump is being prosecuted for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election, as he continually claims the election was rigged. To stop Trump from attacking Special Counsel Jack Smith and his staff, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan gave him a limited gag order in October after he called Smith a "thug" who is "deranged."

Source: mega

Donald Trump is in a lot of legal trouble.

On Monday, November 20, Trump lawyer D. John Sauer argued the gag order violates the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment free speech rights. The judge did not yet decide if the limited gag order will be reinstated.

During an episode of OutFront on CNN, Cobb told Erin Burnett he thinks Trump's future looks bleak.

“I don’t think his first or second violation of the gag order will find him sent to jail,” he said. “But I think ultimately, you know, his narcissism will get the best of him, and he will violate it until he finds out what the limits of Judge Chutkan’s patience are.”

“And I guess those limits, as you’re saying, end up with what could possibly be a night or two, or something like that,” the host replied. “It’s hard to even imagine it, but actually in jail.”

“I think that’s exactly right,” Cobb stated. “The judges were frustrated with both sides a little bit today, because of, you know, the vagaries of their interpretation of the order and the arguments they were making.”

Source: mega

Donald Trump could go to jail, Ty Cobb predicts.

This is hardly the first time Cobb has made such a bold prediction. As OK! previously reported, he spoke to Burnett about how Trump won't stop speaking out, which could eventually hurt him in the end.

“These are the types of incendiary attacks that do lead to violence,” Cobb noted about the businessman's recent behavior in which he said he would like to see New York State Attorney Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron placed under citizens’ arrest. “He specifically asked people to conduct a citizen’s arrest. Detention of either James or Engoron would be a crime if committed by any individual who was so motivated by the president’s remarks.”

Source: mega

Donald Trump constantly attacks people on social media.

Source: mega

Donald Trump is still running for president in the 2024 election.

Trump “continues to be off the rails in terms of the extent to which his invective infects these proceedings and has the potential to intimidate witnesses,” he added. “I believe that at some point comments like this will result in Trump not only being sanctioned, which will probably be the first order of business, but at some point, these types of comments will result in him being put in jail pending some of these trials.”

