Donald Trump Will Go to Jail Because 'His Narcissism Will Get the Best of Him,' White House Lawyer Predicts

“I don’t think his first or second violation of the gag order will find him sent to jail,” he said. “But I think ultimately, you know, his narcissism will get the best of him, and he will violate it until he finds out what the limits of Judge Chutkan’s patience are.”

“And I guess those limits, as you’re saying, end up with what could possibly be a night or two, or something like that,” the host replied. “It’s hard to even imagine it, but actually in jail.”

“I think that’s exactly right,” Cobb stated. “The judges were frustrated with both sides a little bit today, because of, you know, the vagaries of their interpretation of the order and the arguments they were making.”