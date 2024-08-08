'Weird Stalker' J.D. Vance Mocked for Awkwardly Walking Across Tarmac to Confront Kamala Harris Before Backing Out Last Minute

Vance headed directly to the press, standing on the tarmac to explain his awkward non-confrontation with Harris.

“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance told campaign reporters gathered near the vehicle.

He didn’t get the chance to face Harris but said he “wanted to go say hello to the vice president and ask her why does she refuse to answer questions.”

The GOP VP pick added that he hoped Harris would talk to the reporters because "I think it'd be good for you all if she ran a real campaign instead of one from the basement with a teleprompter." He also called her silence toward the press "disgraceful."

Vance recently tallied the number of days Harris has been the presumptive nominee in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding, "She still hasn't sat for a single interview with the media. #WheresKamala."