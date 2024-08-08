'Weird Stalker' J.D. Vance Mocked for Awkwardly Walking Across Tarmac to Confront Kamala Harris Before Backing Out Last Minute
J.D. Vance was mocked on social media for trying to approach Vice President Kamala Harris on Air Force Two in Wisconsin alongside his Secret Service security detail.
Despite his eagerness to confront the VP, Vance quickly changed course away from the plane as soon as Harris' van pulled up.
Clips of Vance's near interaction on the airport tarmac led several critics on social media to attack Vance.
One user wrote, "I’m confused why J.D. Vance was allowed to just walk around on the tarmac by the Vice President’s plane. WTF is wrong with the Secret Service? He’s become a weird stalker."
Another user commented, "Gross. Not only is he weird, he reeks of toxic masculinity. He acts entitled, just like Trump ... She’s the VP, and he’s just a weird af dude wandering around the tarmac. Go away!"
"So close and yet sofa," a third person joked, referring to rumors he was intimate with a couch. (The rumors were later debunked.)
Vance headed directly to the press, standing on the tarmac to explain his awkward non-confrontation with Harris.
“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance told campaign reporters gathered near the vehicle.
He didn’t get the chance to face Harris but said he “wanted to go say hello to the vice president and ask her why does she refuse to answer questions.”
The GOP VP pick added that he hoped Harris would talk to the reporters because "I think it'd be good for you all if she ran a real campaign instead of one from the basement with a teleprompter." He also called her silence toward the press "disgraceful."
Vance recently tallied the number of days Harris has been the presumptive nominee in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding, "She still hasn't sat for a single interview with the media. #WheresKamala."
Roughly 40 minutes after Vance stormed over to confront his invisible opponent, the Harris campaign released a video on TikTok using a popular audio intended to make fun of the Ohio senator.
“Now I want to sit back and relax and enjoy my evening, when all of a sudden I hear this agitating, grating voice,” the voiceover in the video says before panning from Harris and her running mate, Missouri Governor Tim Walz, in front of their plane to the Trump-Vance plane taking off.
Walz made his public introduction as his party’s vice presidential candidate this week and immediately turned his attention to facing off against Vance on the debate stage.
“I can’t wait to debate the guy — that is, if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up,” Walz said, referring to a meme about an excerpt from Vance's semi-autobiographical book, Hillbilly Elegy, going around social media.
Vance told a Philadelphia rally on Tuesday, August 6, that he would “absolutely” want to debate Walz if given the chance.
