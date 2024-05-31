'Statistically Insignificant': Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign Unfazed by Guilty Verdict, Leaked Memo Reveals

The memo also hinted at a potential shift in messaging and campaign tactics as Trump seeks to maintain support and momentum.

“Voters in our key target states have already made up their minds on this trial,” Trump’s campaign claimed. “Most voters, especially our supporters, believe the case is politically motivated and a conviction would be the result of a biased show trial.”

“Biden’s voters will believe President Trump is guilty no matter what,” the memo concluded. “And those in the middle are largely unconcerned and their votes aren’t going to hinge on the results of the trial.”

