'Statistically Insignificant': Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign Unfazed by Guilty Verdict, Leaked Memo Reveals
According to a leaked memo issued by Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign earlier this week, the former president's team was not concerned about the consequences a guilty verdict would have on the GOP candidate's chances of retaking the White House.
The memo, which was leaked following Trump's conviction, shed light on the campaign's strategic approach moving forward as they navigate the aftermath of the guilty verdict.
According to the document, Trump's team doesn't believe a verdict would “significantly change” the ex-president's current lead over President Joe Biden. They also believed that an acquittal would not “increase his lead.”
"As the trial against President Trump in New York is entering its final phase, the media is unsurprisingly treating the jury’s decision as if it will make or break President Trump’s election ambitions,” the memo read.
“However, our polling data shows otherwise,” the document continued. “The impact of the New York trial, what little there has been, is already ‘baked into the cake,’ and voters have by-and-large already formed their opinions on the trial and President Trump’s actions.”
According to the campaign’s data, the two-timed impeached ex-prez's “lead fell by two net points among those asked how they would vote if he was convicted,” and his lead “fell by two net points among those asked how they would vote if he was convicted.”
Trump's team claimed the shift was “statistically insignificant” to the ex-president’s chances of retaking the White House in November.
The memo also hinted at a potential shift in messaging and campaign tactics as Trump seeks to maintain support and momentum.
“Voters in our key target states have already made up their minds on this trial,” Trump’s campaign claimed. “Most voters, especially our supporters, believe the case is politically motivated and a conviction would be the result of a biased show trial.”
“Biden’s voters will believe President Trump is guilty no matter what,” the memo concluded. “And those in the middle are largely unconcerned and their votes aren’t going to hinge on the results of the trial.”
With the legal cloud hanging over him, Trump appeared undeterred, declaring he would appeal the verdict and "fight like h---."
As OK! previously reported, outside of the New York courthouse, moments after the verdict was read, the convicted ex-president called the case a "rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt."
"The real verdict is gonna be November 5th by the people," he continued. "And they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here."
"We have a Soros-backed DA and the whole thing, we didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man," he told a crowd of journalists. "It's okay, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our constitution."