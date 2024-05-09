'DJ' Donald Trump Plays 'Loud' Music When Barron Trump Is Home and Makes the House 'Shake'
Barron Trump sounds like your typical teenager, as he doesn't want to put up with his father Donald Trump's antics!
The 18-year-old recently hosted a dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Patrick Bet-David, Tom Ellsworth, and Vincent Oshana as guests, and Bet-David gave some inside scoop about Barron's relationship with his dad.
The guests just "watched Barron run dinner with stories, entertainment, everything," according to Bet-David, who spoke on the "PBD Podcast."
Oshana laughed "the hardest" when Barron reacted to his father playing music during dinner. "All of a sudden the music just comes on loud. We're like 'What the h--- is that?' He's like 'My freaking dad's the DJ.' All you see is the president on his iPad. The lights in his face," they recalled.
Barron also said: "I'll be in my room and the house is shaking. Like my dad plays the music loud."
"It was just cracking me up. He was a kid. He wasn't snide," Ellsworth quipped. "He wasn't telling dirty jokes. He was very, very balanced talking about getting ready to go to college, talking about where he could make shift colleges if his dad's job changes and things like this."
As OK! previously reported, Barron sounds like he is following in his father's footsteps.
Barron, who will graduate from high school in mid-May, was picked by the Republican Party of Florida on Wednesday, May 8, as one of the state's delegates to the Republican National Convention, NBC News reported.
“We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members,” Florida GOP chairman Evan Power said in a statement. “Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big.”
Barron's latest move comes as a surprise considering his mom, Melania Trump, likely wanted to keep him away from the political world.
“Melania dislikes a petting zoo,” a source told People. “She goes when she has to but if it’s not essential she prefers to stay out of the public eye. When an event is packed full of campaigning types and crowds of people even at Mar-a-Lago, she tries to opt out.”
“Melania’s main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it’s possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school,” another insider added. “Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years.”