Sinéad O'Connor's Estate Claims Late Singer Would Have Been 'Disgusted and Insulted' by Donald Trump Playing Her 'Iconic' Songs at Rallies

"It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil,'" the statement added before requesting the controversial politician stop playing her music at his events immediately.

This comes months after it was confirmed O'Connor died at 56 years old due to natural causes.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," The Irish Times wrote in July 2023. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."