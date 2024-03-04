Sinéad O'Connor's Estate Claims Late Singer Would Have Been 'Disgusted and Insulted' by Donald Trump Playing Her 'Iconic' Songs at Rallies
Late Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor's estate released a statement demanding that Donald Trump stop using her songs at his campaign rallies.
"Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O’Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness and decency towards her fellow human beings," the statement began. "It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at his political rallies."
"It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil,'" the statement added before requesting the controversial politician stop playing her music at his events immediately.
This comes months after it was confirmed O'Connor died at 56 years old due to natural causes.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," The Irish Times wrote in July 2023. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."
O'Connor was a well-known activist who openly spoke out against Trump for years following his campaign in the 2016 election.
"I know this may sound extreme — I don’t really give a flying f--- what everyone else thinks — but I am convinced the man is actually a Satanist," she said in a 2021 interview. "I’m convinced of it. Klansmen were Satanists, it’s a satanic organization. Whatever form it may exist in now, I don’t know and I don’t want to know, but its origins were satanic. All its rituals, everything about it. These people do exist. They’re butchers, bakers, candlestick makers. So why not the President of the United States of America?"
"We all somehow created Trump," she added. "We’re all, in a way, complicit. Musicians are also complicit if they don’t do something. To me, the Black Lives Matter thing has transcended itself. It’s not only about Black Lives Mattering, it’s about needing to get this man out of the f------White House."
She also slammed the 77-year-old for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots.
"Can you imagine if the f----- was in Ireland and didn’t vacate the office?" she asked at the time. "What do you think would happen? The people would drag him out."
The Associated Press released the statement from O'Connor's estate.
Hot Press reported her interviews on Trump.