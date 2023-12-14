Donald Trump Is a 'Populist Authoritarian Narcissist,' Paul Ryan Declares

Ryan, who hails from Wisconsin and served as House Speaker from 2015 to 2019, is currently a board member of Fox Corp, the parent company of Fox News. When asked about the historical judgment of Cheney and Kinzinger, Ryan stated, "Trump's not a conservative. He's an authoritarian narcissist. So I think they basically called him out for that."

"He's a populist, authoritarian narcissist. ... All of his tendencies are basically where narcissism takes him, which is whatever makes him popular, makes him feel good at any given moment," the former House Speaker proclaimed. "He doesn't think in classical liberal-conservative terms. He thinks in an authoritarian way. And he's been able to get a big chunk of the Republican base to follow him because he's the culture warrior."