Liz Cheney 'Ran Into the Capitol' After Hearing Donald Trump's Lawyer Discuss Plot to Overturn the 2020 Election

"Let me ask you about a moment in your book that happened on January 4th," MSNBC's Rachel Maddow said. "[Donald] Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis describes what they’re envisioning for January 6th. She says — the way you write it is — in the scenario Ellis described, when [Mike] Pence was presiding, he could either refuse to open or refuse to count the electoral votes."

"They don’t necessarily know you’re on this call. You’re listening in — just two days before January 6th," she continued. "Was that the moment when it really became clear to you in detail what they were going to try to do?"