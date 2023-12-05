Liz Cheney 'Ran Into the Capitol' After Hearing Donald Trump's Lawyer Discuss Plot to Overturn the 2020 Election
Liz Cheney immediately rushed to the Capitol building after secretly listening in on a conversation about plans to overturn the 2020 election.
The former Wyoming representative described her reaction to allegedly overhearing the shocking phone call on the Monday night, December 4, installment of The Rachel Maddow Show. while promoting her new book, Oath and Honor: A Memoir and A Warning.
"Let me ask you about a moment in your book that happened on January 4th," MSNBC's Rachel Maddow said. "[Donald] Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis describes what they’re envisioning for January 6th. She says — the way you write it is — in the scenario Ellis described, when [Mike] Pence was presiding, he could either refuse to open or refuse to count the electoral votes."
"They don’t necessarily know you’re on this call. You’re listening in — just two days before January 6th," she continued. "Was that the moment when it really became clear to you in detail what they were going to try to do?"
"Yes. You know, I had heard. Obviously, there had been talk about we’re going to have these electors meet," Cheney replied. "I think Stephen Miller had been talking about that. But it wasn’t clear to me what the contours of this particular part of the plan were until I dialed into that phone call."
"Listening to them describe how these fake electors were going to be used and the fact that they anticipated that Vice President Pence was going to use them to refuse to count the legitimate electors was certainly a moment of — of intense concern," she explained.
"And as I got off that call, I ran into the Capitol, into the office of the parliamentarian of the House to say, you know, wait a minute, this is what I’m hearing is going to happen," she added. "What do we do about it in the joint session? How do we stop this?"
"And it was very clear that there were not a lot of good answers to that because I knew — I learned later through the investigation that Vice President Pence and his counsel were having discussions with the Senate parliamentarian and that the vice president, you know, ultimately, of course, did his duty bravely," she said.
"But if you’re in a joint session of Congress, you know, you’re not in a position where there are a lot of legislative steps that you can take except to basically move to adjourn," she shared. "So it was a very dangerous and chilling moment."
This comes after Cheney told Savannah Guthrie that she believed Trump would attempt to stay in power indefinitely if he were to win the 2024 presidential election.
"There’s no question," Cheney said on a recent episode of the Today show. "He’s already done it once. And in fact, if you look at what he did in the run-up to January 6th, in terms of his pressure on the Vice President not to count legitimate electoral votes, his pressure on the Department of Justice, on state officials, and then refusing to send help when the Capitol was under attack. He’s already attempted to seize power."