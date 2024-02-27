Donald Trump Poses With Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro at Event as Concerns Grow Over Melania's Whereabouts
Donald Trump has been seen out and about in the past few days — but his wife, Melania Trump, remains missing in action.
On Monday, February 26, the former president, 77, looked chummy sitting alongside Fox News host Jeanine Pirro at an event. "Saturday night’s dinner was a little late because my dinner partner had some business to attend to in South Carolina," Pirro captioned the photos on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Attorney and Trump critic Ron Filipkowski then shared the photo online, and people were immediately concerned about Melania's whereabouts.
"Where is Melania????" one X user asked, while another said, "Where the h--- is Melania?"
A third simply asked: "Where is she?" while a fourth joked, "Where’s Melania is one of my favorite games to play! Lol."
As OK! previously reported, the businessman recently spoke out about why his wife hasn't been with him on the campaign trail.
“She's a very brilliant person. She speaks many languages,” he said during a town hall. “Her life evolves around that boy [Barron Trump] it’s so important to her – at the same time, it also revolves around our country and the success of our country. She’s raised a lot of money for charity."
He continued: “She’s a private person. It’s funny, she was a very successful model, very, very successful, and yet she was a private person. She’s going to be out a lot, not because she likes doing it, but she likes the result. She wants to see this country really succeed."
Though the pair are rarely spotted together, Donald assured the public they are doing just fine.
“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he declared. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”
According to Melania's former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the mom-of-one likes to distant herself on purpose.
"If Melania Trump ever took her former role seriously she would've released a FACTUAL statement explaining to the American people why she wasn't present. But instead, Melania knows the media will inquire further which keeps her relevant and she gets a kick out of the speculation," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.