White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Admits It's 'Difficult' to Keep Up With President Donald Trump: 'Nobody Works Harder'

During a recent interview with NewsNation host Markie Martin, Leavitt revealed how she feels about the administration after her first few weeks as Trump's new press secretary.

“Well, I always joke, but it’s true that I believe I’m a third of President Trump’s age, and it’s difficult for me to keep up with him. Nobody works harder than President Trump, and he is delivering at break-neck speed on all the promises he made on the campaign trail, and we’re not slowing down," Leavitt explained.

"There’s a lot of work to be done. The new inflation numbers came out yesterday. The Biden administration left Trump with an economic mess that he has to clean up," she continued.