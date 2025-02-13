White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Admits It's 'Difficult' to Keep Up With President Donald Trump: 'Nobody Works Harder'
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed how she's adjusting to working alongside her new boss, President Donald Trump, and his fast-moving agenda.
During a recent interview with NewsNation host Markie Martin, Leavitt revealed how she feels about the administration after her first few weeks as Trump's new press secretary.
“Well, I always joke, but it’s true that I believe I’m a third of President Trump’s age, and it’s difficult for me to keep up with him. Nobody works harder than President Trump, and he is delivering at break-neck speed on all the promises he made on the campaign trail, and we’re not slowing down," Leavitt explained.
"There’s a lot of work to be done. The new inflation numbers came out yesterday. The Biden administration left Trump with an economic mess that he has to clean up," she continued.
The press secretary also brought up the alleged dire state of the U.S.'s border security and Trump's swift actions to get it "fixed."
"We saw that our border was completely broken. President Trump got to work on day one to sign historic executive orders to secure the border, and we know illegal border crossings are now down 95 percent already," Leavitt told Martin. "So, there’s been a lot of progress, but certainly still a lot more work to be done, both here at home and also abroad, as President Trump continues discussions with world leaders to end the war in Ukraine and also is working very hard to create peace in the Middle East.”
- Karine Jean-Pierre Splits From Ex-CNN Anchor Partner After Over 10 Years Together
- Top Biden Aide Karine Jean-Pierre Roasted for Storming Out of Press Briefing After Grilled About Durham Report
- White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Refuses to Answer Question About PGA Tour's Merger With LIV: 'Going to Move On'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Later in the interview, Martin asked Leavitt about the possibility of the Department of Education being eradicated under Trump.
"Well, it's, again, something that President Trump is talking about. I know our policy team is looking into exactly how we could do that, whether it can be done by executive action, whether we need Congress’ help, but it’s something that President Trump has talked a lot about, and so we’ll see where it ends up," she explained.
As OK! previously reported, Leavitt has already had to deal with heated interactions with the press after an Associated Press reporter was banned from the White House press briefings for not recognizing the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America."
During a recent press briefing, CNN's Kaitlan Collins questioned the reasoning behind the ban, asking, "Which White House official made the decision to bar the AP reporter from the Oval Office and the diplomatic reception room last night?"
Leavitt defended the decision, telling Collins, "First of all, let me just set the record straight. It is a privilege to cover this White House. It is a privilege to be the White House press secretary. And nobody has the right to go into the Oval Office and ask a president of the United States questions, that is an invitation that is given. And there are hundreds of outlets on this campus, many of you in this room who don’t have the privilege of being part of that pool every single day and getting to ask the president questions."
"We reserve the right to decide who gets to go into the Oval Office, and you all have credentials to be here, including the Associated Press who is in this briefing room today," she concluded.