Donald Trump Bizarrely Rants About 'Witch Hunt' Fraud Trial After Dodging Debate Questions: 'The Attorney General Is Crazy'
Donald Trump ignored questions about the latest debate and his odd remarks about being a "dictator" for "one day" while speaking with reporters outside of court on Thursday, December 7.
When one journalist asked the embattled ex-prez what he thought about the other Republican presidential candidates "taking shots" at him at the debate, Trump responded by going on a tirade about New York Attorney General Letitia James and his ongoing fraud trial.
"Thank you very much. Everybody is. This is a witch hunt the likes of which probably nobody has ever seen," the 77-year-old claimed. "And you have people being murdered outside all over the streets. They’re being murdered."
"This attorney general is crazy. She’s a lunatic. The attorney general," he repeated before alleging James knew she had Judge Arthur F. Engoron on her side.
"All the evidence that you have, that judge is going to rule in their favor," he continued. "He ruled against me before the case even started ... He knew nothing and he ruled against me."
"The other thing is, this is an oral argument," Trump added. "I’m sure it was that was good for her case."
He also brought up that Mar-a-Lago had been estimated by the court to be worth $18 million dollars, insisting it was actually worth "anywhere from 15 to 100 times that amount."
"Nobody’s ever seen anything like it," he said. "But just remember what I said at the beginning. We won at the appellate division and this judge refuses to honor that victory or that decision for that demand. Thank you very much."
After Trump concluded his rant, a reporter made another attempt, referencing the former POTUS' recent sit-down with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
"Mr. Trump, why did you say you would be a dictator? Why did you say you’d be a dictator on day one?" the man asked. "Can you explain that please? Can you explain that to the people?"
Trump did not give an answer and turned to go back into the courtroom.
As OK! previously reported, James filed a $250 million lawsuit against the controversial businessman, his adult sons and Trump Organization in 2022, accusing them of inflating the net worth of Mar-a-Lago and other properties and assets in financial documents.
Judge Engoron found them liable for fraud earlier this year.
Reuters reported the video of Trump's comments.