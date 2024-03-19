Donald Trump Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Broke' Late Queen Elizabeth's Heart by 'Disrespecting' the Royal Family

"I would say — although she wouldn't show it because she's strong and smart — but I would imagine that broke [Queen Elizabeth's] heart," Trump claimed of Harry and Meghan while chatting with GB News' Nigel Farage.

"The things they were saying were so bad and so horrible," he continued regarding the tumultuous rift in the royal family leading up to Her Majesty's passing in September 2022 at age 96. "She was in her 90s and hearing this stuff. I think they broke her heart. I think they really hurt her."