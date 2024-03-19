Donald Trump Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Broke' Late Queen Elizabeth's Heart by 'Disrespecting' the Royal Family
Donald Trump isn’t happy with the way Prince Harry treated his late grandmother.
In a preview for a new primetime interview, set to air in full on Tuesday night, March 19, the former president expressed his disapproval of the way the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020 and the bitter actions that followed.
"I would say — although she wouldn't show it because she's strong and smart — but I would imagine that broke [Queen Elizabeth's] heart," Trump claimed of Harry and Meghan while chatting with GB News' Nigel Farage.
"The things they were saying were so bad and so horrible," he continued regarding the tumultuous rift in the royal family leading up to Her Majesty's passing in September 2022 at age 96. "She was in her 90s and hearing this stuff. I think they broke her heart. I think they really hurt her."
Trump proceeded to bash Harry and Meghan by insisting "they were very disrespectful to the royal family" when severing ties with the monarchy, as the ex-POTUS admitted he is "a big fan of the concept of the royal family and the royal family [as a whole]."
"Now I’m a little prejudice because I thought the queen was incredible," he gushed. "If you think about it — all those 75 years, she’s almost never made a mistake."
Elsewhere in the interview's teaser, Trump further fueled his ongoing feud with Harry and Meghan by insisting he wouldn't hesitate kicking King Charles' youngest son out of the United States if it came to light that he lied on his visa application.
The controversial Republican leader said if he were to be re-elected to the White House in November of this year, Harry would not receive an ounce of special treatment when it came down to law and order, as the 39-year-old currently faces legal troubles surrounding his U.S. visa application, as OK! previously reported.
Harry's visa was called into question after he admitted to previously using drugs in his tell-all memoir, Spare, which hit shelves in January 2023 and exposed never-before-told secrets about the estranged royal and his family.
Under American visa laws, lying about drug use on the application could potentially make him ineligible to stay in the country — where he lives with his wife and their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.