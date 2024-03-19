Donald Trump Hints at Deporting Prince Harry If He Wins Presidential Election: 'If He Lied, They'll Have to Take Appropriate Action'

The real estate tycoon has been a vocal critic of Harry since he left the U.K. in 2020, and Trump didn't refrain from discussing the prince in an interview.

Prince Harr y 's visa status has become a controversial topic after the release of Spare, and Donald Trump hinted at deporting the Duke of Sussex if he were to win the 2024 election.

“No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action," Trump said on GB News.

“Appropriate action? Which might mean…not staying in America?” journalist Nigel Farage asked.

“Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago," the real estate mogul replied.