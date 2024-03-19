OK Magazine
Donald Trump Hints at Deporting Prince Harry If He Wins Presidential Election: 'If He Lied, They'll Have to Take Appropriate Action'

Mar. 19 2024, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

Prince Harry's visa status has become a controversial topic after the release of Spare, and Donald Trump hinted at deporting the Duke of Sussex if he were to win the 2024 election.

The real estate tycoon has been a vocal critic of Harry since he left the U.K. in 2020, and Trump didn't refrain from discussing the prince in an interview.

donald trump hints deporting prince harry win election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is running for president in 2024.

“No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action," Trump said on GB News.

“Appropriate action? Which might mean…not staying in America?” journalist Nigel Farage asked.

“Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago," the real estate mogul replied.

donald trump hints deporting prince harry win election
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry admitted to drug use in 'Spare.'

OK! previously reported royal commentator Angela Levin questioned if Harry was held to the same standards as other immigrants after he admitted to abusing illegal substances in his memoir, Spare.

"At the end of February, there has been an agreement that all the documents for people who've come to live in America will be revealed, and that includes Prince Harry," Levin said on GB News.

"Now the trouble is there, has he mentioned that he takes a lot of drugs? Have they allowed him to come in regardless or will they send him home to the U.K.? I mean, it's a huge thing," she continued.

donald trump hints deporting prince harry win election
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry immigrated to the U.S. in 2020.

In 2023, conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation sued Joe Biden's administration to publicize Harry's immigration paperwork, but Homeland Security threw out the case twice.

"It's taking place in Washington by a judge and a decision will be made," the biographer continued. "So I think he should be quaking in his boots. It could make a for a very difficult situation."

"If we heard that he was allowed to go through, despite his blood taken, there would be a huge upheaval," she added. "Because there's quite a few well-known people who have been turned away from America because of their so-called criminal records."

Head of U.S. Immigration Christi Jackson addressed the public's concerns about Harry in a statement.

"Anything that he has admitted to regarding drug use before the age of 18 should not affect his eligibility for a U.S. visa," Jackson stated.

"If he had admitted to drug use when he was over 18, in order for it to lead to visa ineligibility, the admission would have to have been a valid admission which means it cannot just be out in the news or written in their book," she explained.

donald trump hints deporting prince harry win election
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is currently based in California.

In Spare, Harry was honest about his personal struggles, but in the past, celebrities who admitted to struggling with addiction were denied visas.

"You have to show that the person has provided the definition and admitted to all essential elements of the crime while under oath," Jackson shared. "Making a statement in a book is not going to be considered a valid admission."

