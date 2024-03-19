OK Magazine
Prince William All Smiles as He Returns to Royal Duties and Jokes About Absent Wife Kate Middleton: Watch

Source: mega
By:

Mar. 19 2024, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

Prince William is keeping on and carrying on even though conspiracy theories are running rampant about his wife, Kate Middleton.

On Tuesday, March 19, the prince, 41, was spotted taking on his royal duties — and even mentioned his wife during his recent outing.

William was seen at the Millennium Gallery in northern England to discuss how to end homelessness with the Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition. According to a news outlet, William was all smiles as he posed for the camera.

He even joked around with one guest, saying: “That’s my wife’s area, she needs to sit here.”

Source: mega

Prince William stepped out without Kate Middleton on March 19.

This is the first time William has stepped out since he was seen with Kate, 42, at a farmers market in Windsor on Saturday, March 16.

The video has caused quite a stir, as many people don't believe that is really Kate in the clip.

As OK! previously reported, several people have weighed in on the royal's whereabouts.

"That ain’t Kate…" Bravo star Andy Cohen posted to X (formerly named Twitter) on Monday, March 18, after the footage appeared.

Source: mega

Kate Middleton was recently seen at a farmers market in England.

One person wrote, "I don’t understand why they keep lying omg," while another said, "I just want to know who they think they’re fooling."

MORE ON:
Prince William
In January, the palace announced that Kate underwent abdominal surgery, but when she posted a photo with her three kids — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — via social media, people immediately knew the photo was doctored.

One day later, she fessed up and admitted the truth.

Source: mega

Prince William joked about his wife during the outing.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," Kate wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 11.

Still, the palace has remained silent on any update regarding Kate's health.

Source: mega

Prince William failed to give any update about his wife's health.

According to an insider, Kate needed to take a beat.

“She and William have been under intense stress ever since Harry and Meghan left the family. They spent three years just waiting for the next horrific media interview. On top of that they have moved house, the kids have moved school, the Queen died, and she became Princess of Wales. It’s not surprising she got ill, and it’s not surprising she needs a break from it all to get better," a source told The Daily Beast.

Page Six reported on William's outing.

