'Where Are the Security Tapes?': Donald Trump Implies Hunter Biden Is Responsible for Illegal Drugs Found in the White House
Donald Trump has strong opinions on how illegal drugs got into the West Wing — and he isn't afraid to share them.
The embattled former POTUS, who recently became the first ex-president to be criminally charged, took to his Truth Social platform to demand answers on the Secret Service's strange findings.
"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden," he wrote on Wednesday, July 5.
"But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was 'very small,' & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish," the 77-year-old ranted. "Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!"
Trump continued his tirade in a follow-up post, suggesting that security camera footage should be reviewed in order to find the culprit.
"Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from???" he said. "They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!"
As OK! previously reported, Secret Service closed the White House to investigate the discovery of a powdered substance in the West Wing of the presidential estate.
The President had left the property on Friday to travel to Camp David and was not at the White House at the time of the initial investigation.
It was later reported that the substance was believed to be cocaine.
"The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending," Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.
On Tuesday, July 4, President Biden ignored reporters' questions on the findings while attending a press conference.