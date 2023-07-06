'Where Are the Security Tapes?': Donald Trump Implies Hunter Biden Is Responsible for Illegal Drugs Found in the White House

As OK! previously reported, Secret Service closed the White House to investigate the discovery of a powdered substance in the West Wing of the presidential estate.

The President had left the property on Friday to travel to Camp David and was not at the White House at the time of the initial investigation.

It was later reported that the substance was believed to be cocaine.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!