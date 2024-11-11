or
Oprah Winfrey Denies Rumors She Was Paid $1 Million for Kamala Harris Endorsement: 'Not True'

Split photo of Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey spoke in support of Kamala Harris at a Pennsylvania campaign rally on November 4.

Nov. 11 2024, Published 6:58 p.m. ET

Oprah Winfrey has set the record straight after rumors swirled she was paid $1 million to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

The television personality was out for a walk when a pap asked her outright if she was given the massive payout during the 2024 presidential election cycle. Winfrey replied, "Not true. I was paid nothing ever."

Despite being asked several other political questions, including what she thought about the celebrity mass exodus from the U.S. after Donald Trump's White House win and if she thought Prince Harry would lose his visa, Winfrey told him she would not be answering any other questions about the presidential election.

This comes after other reports that the Harris campaign supposedly paid $1 million to Winfrey's company Harpo Productions to build the set used for Harris' "Call Her Daddy" podcast interview.

oprah winfrey denies paid million kamala harris endorsement
Oprah Winfrey endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

"The interview came out in October and was reportedly filmed in a hotel room in Washington, D.C.," the Washington Examiner noted.

Despite Harris raising a huge amount of money in a short time after President Joe Biden stepped back from his own campaign, political strategist Brad Todd also told the outlet that cash alone couldn't buy anyone "love or a good candidate."

kamala harris campaign paid oprah winfrey company million
Kamala Harris appeared on 'Call Her Daddy' in October.

"Advertising is a pretty important source of information for swing voters. It no doubt matters, but it’s not enough," he added, referring to Harris' appearances on high profile podcasts. "It doesn’t matter if you have the wrong message and it’s not delivered in a compelling way. What her campaign was missing was any effort to break with the unpopular administration she has been a part of."

donald trump declined call her daddy podcast alex cooper
Kamala Harris complimented Alex Cooper's show and her hosting abilities.

As OK! previously reported, the vice president appeared on "Call Her Daddy" with host Alex Cooper in October. Although it is not usually a political show, the host revealed she felt it was important to have Harris on to discuss women's rights and reproductive health issues as they were both major topics of the election.

"I talk about topics like mental health, relationships, s--, sexuality, trauma. Overall, my focus is women and the day-to-day issues that we face," she continued. "At the end of the day, I couldn’t see a world in which one of the main conversations of this election is women and I’m not a part of it."

The Shade Room reported the clip of Winfrey speaking with the pap.

