Donald Trump Rally Attendee Hilariously Copies President's Hand Gestures in Jaw-Dropping Moment: Watch

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President Donald Trump’s Wednesday, July 22, speech at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga., went viral when an unidentified man seated directly behind him mocked his signature hand gestures, head tilts and mouthed along with his remarks. The president utilized the Georgia rally to discuss national job numbers, comment on the ongoing war in Iran and announce new investments in the Peach State, including a $600 million industrial diamond facility and Yamaha's new headquarters. The attendee, dressed in a suit and tie, was captured on camera repeatedly mirroring Trump’s famous "accordion hands" gesture and echoing phrases like "than at any time in the history of our country.”

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Donald Trump Gets Mocked

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Arabiya English (@alarabiya_eng) Source: @alarablya_eng/instagram A man went viral for imitating Donald Trump while seated right behind the POTUS.

At one point during the speech, the man held up a "TrumpAccounts.Gov" sign and interacted with other attendees, prompting laughter and leaving observers unsure of his political leanings. "Holding the sign makes it even more confusing. Is he a pro-Trump influencer trying to go viral, or a highly sophisticated troll mocking the children's investment plan?" wondered one social media commenter. Clips of the man's spot-on mimicry quickly spread across social media platforms, racking up millions of views and drawing a mix of amusement and political commentary.

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Social Media Cracks Up at the Man's Impressions

Source: MEGA Social media users praised the guy's spot-on impressions.

"He is literally doing the 'accordion hands' better than Trump does. Give this man an Emmy,” wrote one. "The scrunched-up O-shape mouth has me crying. He practiced this in the mirror for years,” said another. "He didn’t just copy the hands; he perfectly timed the head bobbing and the fist pumps. A flawless performance,” posted another impressed viewer.

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Source: MEGA One person noted that the POTUS' speeches and mannerisms have become predictable.

"When your own rally attendees are so bored by the repetitive talking points that they start doing real-time performance art behind you,” mused another commenter. "The people sitting next to him trying to pretend nothing is happening deserve an award for composure,” noted another. Another suggested that Trump’s rallies have become so routine that it was easy to mimic. "This clip proves how predictable the speeches have become. The guy knew exactly when the 'history of our country' line was coming,” remarked one observer.

Source: MEGA Social media users said the man stole the spotlight from the president.