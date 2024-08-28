Michael Cohen Reveals How to Spot When Donald Trump Lies Ahead of His Debate With Kamala Harris

In a recent interview with CNN's Jim Acosta, Cohen highlighted that Trump's hand gestures can serve as a clear indicator of deception, stating: "When you see the accordion hands start going, what that means is that he's lying."

The discussion with Acosta delved into the upcoming debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, which has been a subject of contention regarding the management of microphones during the event.

While Harris's team advocates for keeping the mics on at all times, Trump's campaign prefers them to be off for the debate scheduled on September 10.

Cohen provided insight into the reasoning behind Trump's camp's stance, explaining: "They don't trust that he's gonna keep his mouth shut and he won't stay normal for the 90 minutes of the debate."