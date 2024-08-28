Michael Cohen Reveals How to Spot When Donald Trump Lies Ahead of His Debate With Kamala Harris
Michael Cohen, alleged former "fixer" and personal attorney to Donald Trump, shared an insightful observation on how to spot when the former president may be lying.
In a recent interview with CNN's Jim Acosta, Cohen highlighted that Trump's hand gestures can serve as a clear indicator of deception, stating: "When you see the accordion hands start going, what that means is that he's lying."
The discussion with Acosta delved into the upcoming debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, which has been a subject of contention regarding the management of microphones during the event.
While Harris's team advocates for keeping the mics on at all times, Trump's campaign prefers them to be off for the debate scheduled on September 10.
Cohen provided insight into the reasoning behind Trump's camp's stance, explaining: "They don't trust that he's gonna keep his mouth shut and he won't stay normal for the 90 minutes of the debate."
The ex-prez's former fixer also revealed that Trump's reluctance towards having the mics on stems from his own awareness of his tendencies to speak out of turn and interject during discussions.
Despite Trump's public statements suggesting otherwise, Cohen emphasized, "He knows he can't control himself... He can't help himself. He says things under his breath, he’s gonna continuously interrupt Kamala every time she says something that he doesn’t agree with. He can’t help himself.”
The Republican nominee initially avoided accepting a debate with Harris until she officially became the nominee, a hurdle she passed during last week’s Democratic National Convention.
On Tuesday, August 27, Trump seemingly changed his mind, claiming he had “reached an agreement” with the Harris campaign to continue the debate with ABC News, which he referred to as “the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business.”
As OK! previously reported, the ex-president's former "fixer" is considering running for political office and penning a new book.
One source described Cohen as a "walking reality show" who had been surrounded by supporters when out on the town.
Another person told Page Six the disgraced lawyer had lunch at 75 Main "three days in a row," where he allegedly claimed he wanted to run for Congress.
At a party in the Hamptons, a New York socialite reportedly told Cohen, "If you run, I will be your first massive check… I could raise you millions."