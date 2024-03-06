OK Magazine
Donald Trump Gives Shout-Out to Rapper Forgiato Blow as He Boasts About 'Incredible Group of Celebrities' in the Room During Victory Speech

Former President Donald Trump shouted out some “celebrities” and “incredible, talented people” who showed up to his victory speech on Super Tuesday.

One of the only stars identified at the rally was none other than MAGA rapper Forgiato Blow.

Donald Trump recently won the vast majority of states that voted on Super Tuesday.

"This is an incredible group of people," Trump told those in attendance. "So many celebrities that I’m not going to introduce ... because I’m just going to get myself in trouble if I do that, because I’ll leave out most of you. But we have, this is a room chock full of incredible, talented people, like some of the guys standing right in front of me."

"Right? Big, big futures. Big fat, beautiful futures. Ohhhh, I’d love to be your age. I’d pay you a lot of money to be your age," he continued. "But we have, we have some tremendously talented people in this room, including tremendously talented political people that have helped me right from the beginning."

Forgiato Blow, whose real name is Kurt Jantz, the self-proclaimed 'Mayor of MAGAville,' was in the crowd cheering at Mar-a-Lago alongside other high-profile Trump supporters such as Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

No other celebrities were able to be identified at the event, leading several political commentators and online sleuths to call out the former president for exaggerating his support amongst the rich and famous.

Trump is now the preemptive GOP nominee for president in 2024.

However, several big names in the entertainment industry have voiced their support for Trump to various degrees in recent months.

During an appearance on the "Fearless" podcast with Jason Whitlock, football star Brett Farve claimed America was in "better shape" when Trump was president.

Actor James Woods has been a loud and proud Trump supporter as well, often trading barbs with the former president's most prominent critics on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was also at Mar-a-Lago at the time.

During his victory speech, Trump went on a dystopian rant, warning about "migrant crime" and undocumented migrants "coming in from such, such bad places," pledging to have a mass deportation after claiming "our country can't live like this."

"Our cities are choking to death," Trump told his supporters. "Our states are dying. And frankly, our country is dying. And we’re going to make America great again, greater than ever before."

With former North Carolina Governor Nikki Haley recently dropping out of the race, Trump is now considered the preemptive Republican nominee for president in 2024.

