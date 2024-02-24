OK Magazine
Donald Trump Mocked for Calling Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'Very Smart and Very Respected' Politician: 'Everyone Hates Her'

donald trump mocked calling marjorie taylor greene smart
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 24 2024, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump is in the hot seat once again after he publicly supported controversial politican Marjorie Taylor Greene. On Friday, Febraury 23, Trump raved about the Georgia representative during a rally in South Carolina.

donald trump mocked calling marjorie taylor greene smart
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump raved about Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Now, a really shy person. A person that, I mean, honestly, she’s a good person. She’s been with me for so long. She’s been with me in good times and bad times," Trump said about Greene.

"If times are bad, she’ll call me up and say, ‘Don’t worry about it, Sir. You’re doing great.’ And if times are good, she’ll call me up twice. But she’s a fantastic person," the politican continued. "She’s a very smart person and very respected in Congress. A lot of people don’t know how respected she is — Marjorie Taylor Greene."

donald trump mocked calling marjorie taylor greene smart
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump.

X users quickly mocked Trump's words after viewing the clip from the event.

"Everyone hates her," one user penned.

"I don’t think the two things could be bigger fabrications," another added.

donald trump mocked calling marjorie taylor greene smart
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump currently faces four different indictments.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
OK! previously reported Trump's conversation with conservative commentator Laura Ingraham received a similar level of backlash.

"I've become an expert at law. If I didn't run, I wouldn't have any of these lawsuits. None of these," Trump said during a town hall.

Currently, the Art of Deal author is dealing with multiple indictments —from attempting to overturn the 2020 election to paying Stormy Daniels hush money to cover up an alleged affair.

"At avoiding the law, maybe," a Twitter used penned, while another said, "But it never stops him from committing crimes and corruption."

"He has become an 'expert' at everything. Even how to corrupt a party," a third added. "He means - AT BREAKING IT."

donald trump mocked calling marjorie taylor greene smart
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump continues to claim the 2020 election was rigged.

Later in their chat, Trump said "you automatically have fraud" when votes are accepted via postal service.

The host replied, "There is mail-in voting in Florida and you won huge."

"If you have [mail-in voting], you're going to have fraud," Trump added. "When you go into a voting place, like you go into one in a properly run state, they look at you, you give voter ID, you give all sorts of identification. I mean, it would be very hard to cheat."

The businessman's insistance that the 2020 election results were inaccurate continues to receive pushback, and former attorney general William Barr found no evidence of widespread election fraud.

"Trump continues to emphatically tell GOP voters to reject mail-in voting... There will be mail-in voting for the 2024 election... All Trump is accomplishing is sabotaging down-ballot Republicans, and no one in the party has the guts to call him out," one person said on Twitter.

"Trump is a LIAR and everyone knows it. He'll disregard the results no matter what happens," another chimed in. "Trump could win every state in the country and he'd STILL say that elections are rigged cuz he could've won even bigger."

A third person wrote, "I'm not saying he’s doing it on purpose, but if I wanted to sabotage Republican down-ballot performance, I wouldn’t do anything different."

