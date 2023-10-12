Joe Scarborough Claims Donald Trump Is 'Off the Rails' After His 'Insane' West Palm Beach Rally
Former President Donald Trump's recent speech at a rally in West Palm Beach, Fla., has drawn criticism from Republican-politician-turned MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and his Morning Joe co-hosts.
During the speech, Trump made several provocative statements that sparked concern and outrage.
One of the issues raised in the discussion was the House GOP's ongoing chaos surrounding the vacant speakership.
Rep. Ken Buck's observation that neither Jim Jordan nor Steve Scalise would openly acknowledge President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election was highlighted as a cause for alarm.
Willie Geist referred to this behavior as "insane" and accused Jordan and Scalise of still defending and interfering for Trump.
The critics then turned their attention to Trump's rally, where the former president made headlines with his controversial comments.
Geist described Trump as "off the rails and, frankly, insane" after listing some of the remarks he made.
Scarborough echoed this sentiment, stating that Trump's praise of Hezbollah and other controversial world leaders demonstrated he was "out of his mind."
They expressed disbelief at the Republican party's continued embrace of Trump despite his concerning behavior.
Mika Brzezinski chimed in by pointing out the contrast between Trump and Biden.
She commended Biden for his management of conflicts and the world order, noting his clarity, context and human approach.
Scarborough agreed, comparing the press conferences of the two presidents and emphasizing that Biden, unlike Trump, knows who is currently in charge of the government and who he ran against in the 2020 election.
The commentators also highlighted Trump's ongoing obsession with Barack Obama.
They discussed how Trump's focus on Obama and his false claims that Obama is still running the government are not a good look for the former president.
Geist mentioned Trump's history with the birther movement, which falsely claimed Obama was not a natural-born citizen of the United States.
Scarborough added that it would be nearly impossible for Obama to still be in control, as he has been enjoying his post-presidential life.
As OK! recently reported, Trump also began to chant Obama's name in the middle of his speech.
During the same campaign rally, he criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over "taking credit" for the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
"I'll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down," Trump told the Florida crowd. "That was a very terrible thing. We did the job ourselves, but it was absolute precision, magnificent, beautiful job. And then Bibi tried to take credit for it. That didn't make me feel too good, but that's all right."