Joe Scarborough Claims Donald Trump Is 'Off the Rails' After His 'Insane' West Palm Beach Rally

One of the issues raised in the discussion was the House GOP's ongoing chaos surrounding the vacant speakership.

Rep. Ken Buck's observation that neither Jim Jordan nor Steve Scalise would openly acknowledge President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election was highlighted as a cause for alarm.

Willie Geist referred to this behavior as "insane" and accused Jordan and Scalise of still defending and interfering for Trump.

The critics then turned their attention to Trump's rally, where the former president made headlines with his controversial comments.