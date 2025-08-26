Donald Trump Has Unexpected Reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement News: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump had an unexpected reaction after hearing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26. Not long after the happy news broke via the couple's joint Instagram post, a reporter asked for the president's take during a televised White House cabinet room meeting.

Donald Trump Reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement

Source: mega Donald Trump wished Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift luck when he heard their engagement news.

"I was going to ask a serious question, but I have to tell you the biggest pop culture news of the year broke while we were in this cabinet meeting," a female reporter stated. "Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged, and the world wants your reaction, sir." "Well, I wish them a lot of luck," the POTUS replied. "I think he’s a great player, think he's a great guy. And I think she’s a terrific person. I wish them a lot of luck."

Trump Has Shaded the Singer on Several Occasions

Reporter: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged



Trump: I wish them a lot of luck. He’s a great player and she’s a terrific person pic.twitter.com/F9IKb916io — Acyn (@Acyn) August 26, 2025

Trump's response was a far cry from his previous statements about the pair — specifically the Grammy winner, whom he's targeted on countless occasions after she revealed she was voting for Democratic candidates. His most recent attack came in May, when he wrote on Truth Social, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she's no longer ‘HOT?’"

Source: @traviskelce/instagram The power couple announced the update on Tuesday, August 26.

His post about his hatred for the blonde beauty came in September 2024 after she revealed she would be voting for Kamala Harris in the presidential election. "I was not a Taylor Swift fan," he said during one interview. "It was just a question of time … She's a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace." The businessman then complimented her good pal Brittany Mahomes, who "liked" pro-Trump comments on Instagram. "I like Brittany, I think Brittany's great. Brittany got a lot of news last week, she's a big MAGA fan," he said. "That's the one I like much better than Taylor Swift."

The President Was Accused of Being 'Jealous' of Swift

Source: mega In the past, the president claimed he 'hated' the singer and said she's no 'longer hot.'