Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump Has Unexpected Reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement News: Watch

Photo of Donald Trump and a photo of Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce
Source: mega

Donald Trump suddenly changed his tune about Taylor Swift.

Aug. 26 2025, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump had an unexpected reaction after hearing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26.

Not long after the happy news broke via the couple's joint Instagram post, a reporter asked for the president's take during a televised White House cabinet room meeting.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump wished Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift luck when he heard their engagement news.

"I was going to ask a serious question, but I have to tell you the biggest pop culture news of the year broke while we were in this cabinet meeting," a female reporter stated. "Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged, and the world wants your reaction, sir."

"Well, I wish them a lot of luck," the POTUS replied. "I think he’s a great player, think he's a great guy. And I think she’s a terrific person. I wish them a lot of luck."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Has Shaded the Singer on Several Occasions

Trump's response was a far cry from his previous statements about the pair — specifically the Grammy winner, whom he's targeted on countless occasions after she revealed she was voting for Democratic candidates.

His most recent attack came in May, when he wrote on Truth Social, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she's no longer ‘HOT?’"

Donald Trump

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @traviskelce/instagram

The power couple announced the update on Tuesday, August 26.

His post about his hatred for the blonde beauty came in September 2024 after she revealed she would be voting for Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

"I was not a Taylor Swift fan," he said during one interview. "It was just a question of time … She's a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

The businessman then complimented her good pal Brittany Mahomes, who "liked" pro-Trump comments on Instagram.

"I like Brittany, I think Brittany's great. Brittany got a lot of news last week, she's a big MAGA fan," he said. "That's the one I like much better than Taylor Swift."

The President Was Accused of Being 'Jealous' of Swift

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Taylor Swift
Source: mega

In the past, the president claimed he 'hated' the singer and said she's no 'longer hot.'

Fans and celebrities have accused the president of being "obsessed" with the "Karma" singer.

In February, Jimmy Kimmel addressed the situation during his monologue, where he read Trump's Truth Social post about the Super Bowl: "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

Kimmel noted of the post, "Well, she didn’t get booed out of the stadium. Unlike you, she stayed for the whole game, and it was the Eagles fans who were booing her."

"Trump’s just jealous of Taylor Swift because she has more followers and more money and no kids," the comedian declared.

