Donald Trump Refers to Kellyanne Conway as Her Ex George's 'Husband' in Bizarre Rant

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In a Truth Social rant about the New York primaries on Tuesday, June 23, President Donald Trump referred to Kellyanne Conway, loyalist and former Senior Counselor to the President during his first term, as George Conway’s ex-"husband” in a bizarre rant. Kellyanne’s ex-husband, George — a former Republican attorney and co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project — lost the Democratic primary for New York's 12th Congressional District to State Assemblymember Micah Lasher after a campaign centered entirely on opposing Trump, running on a platform focused heavily on constitutional law and political accountability. The 80-year-old POTUS seized on George’s loss, taking to Truth Social to post, “Wow, Mr. Kellyanne Conway, a Trump Deranged Loser at the highest level, is getting absolutely CRUSHED in the Primaries tonight. He’ll end up at about 5 percent of the vote in a rather weak field of young and aggressive Communists. No wonder his ‘husband’ dumped him like a dog! This is a truly unattractive person, both inside and out. Have a nice life, George! President DJT.”

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Source: MEGA 'No wonder his ‘husband’ dumped him like a dog!' Donald Trump said of the Conways.

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Wow, Mr. Kellyanne Conway, a Trump Deranged Loser at the highest level, is getting absolutely CRUSHED in the Primaries tonight. He’ll end up at about 5% of the vote in a rather weak field of young and aggressive Communists. No wonder his “husband” dumped him like a dog! This is a… pic.twitter.com/nBoBP4ULx9 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) June 24, 2026 Source: @TrumpTruthOnX/X

Social media had a field day with the post, with one commenter quipping, “Wow, Mr. Melania Trump, a deranged loser at the highest level, is getting absolutely crushed in the opinion polls. Maybe if he hadn't done terrible things to little girls with Jeffrey Epstein, this wouldn't be the case." “The level of immaturity displayed by the current president is astounding,” noted another. “What a loser - turning against Kellyanne this way. She was instrumental first term for him,” said a third, even though the post was really aimed at George. “Weird choice of words with - 'husband' dumped him. Why is he so obsessed with dogs and cats negatively? ‘Unattractive person’ - how attractive does Donald think he is? They say no rich man is ugly, but I think we found one. Proving money can’t buy class,” soeone else complained.

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Source: MEGA George and Kellyanne Conway finalized an amicable divorce in 2023.

George and Kellyanne, who were married in 2001 and have four children, finalized an amicable divorce in 2023. Their marriage famously drew national attention due to their stark political differences: Kellyanne served as a loyal advisor to President Trump, while George emerged as a prominent conservative critic of the former president and a founder of the Lincoln Project. Following their split, both figures have remained prominent in the political landscape but have pursued distinctly different paths: George has entered the Democratic political fray, while Kellyanne has remained a Trump loyalist as a political strategist, commentator, and prominent voice in conservative and Republican media, frequently speaking on political strategy and national polling.

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Source: MEGA George Conway was deemed a 'totally unattractive person' by Donald Trump.

Before his marriage to Kellyanne, George dated Fox News host Laura Ingraham in the late 1990s. Since his divorce, he has been in relationships with women, including child psychologist Ellen Braaten. Kellyanne has been linked to David Zervos, Chief Market Strategist for Jefferies LLC, an investment banking firm.

'GREAT Girl Boss'

Source: MEGA Kellyanne Conway recently called Donald Trump a 'GREAT girl boss.'