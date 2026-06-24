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Donald Trump Refers to Kellyanne Conway as Her Ex George's 'Husband' in Bizarre Rant

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump referred to George Conway as 'Mr. Kellyanne Conway' and his ex-wife as his 'husband.'

June 24 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

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In a Truth Social rant about the New York primaries on Tuesday, June 23, President Donald Trump referred to Kellyanne Conway, loyalist and former Senior Counselor to the President during his first term, as George Conway’s ex-"husband” in a bizarre rant.

Kellyanne’s ex-husband, George — a former Republican attorney and co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project — lost the Democratic primary for New York's 12th Congressional District to State Assemblymember Micah Lasher after a campaign centered entirely on opposing Trump, running on a platform focused heavily on constitutional law and political accountability.

The 80-year-old POTUS seized on George’s loss, taking to Truth Social to post, “Wow, Mr. Kellyanne Conway, a Trump Deranged Loser at the highest level, is getting absolutely CRUSHED in the Primaries tonight. He’ll end up at about 5 percent of the vote in a rather weak field of young and aggressive Communists. No wonder his ‘husband’ dumped him like a dog! This is a truly unattractive person, both inside and out. Have a nice life, George! President DJT.”

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Donald Trump,George Conway and Kellyanne Conway
Source: MEGA

'No wonder his ‘husband’ dumped him like a dog!' Donald Trump said of the Conways.

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Source: @TrumpTruthOnX/X

Social media had a field day with the post, with one commenter quipping, “Wow, Mr. Melania Trump, a deranged loser at the highest level, is getting absolutely crushed in the opinion polls. Maybe if he hadn't done terrible things to little girls with Jeffrey Epstein, this wouldn't be the case."

“The level of immaturity displayed by the current president is astounding,” noted another.

“What a loser - turning against Kellyanne this way. She was instrumental first term for him,” said a third, even though the post was really aimed at George.

“Weird choice of words with - 'husband' dumped him. Why is he so obsessed with dogs and cats negatively? ‘Unattractive person’ - how attractive does Donald think he is? They say no rich man is ugly, but I think we found one. Proving money can’t buy class,” soeone else complained.

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Image of George and Kellyanne Conway finalized an amicable divorce in 2023.
Source: MEGA

George and Kellyanne Conway finalized an amicable divorce in 2023.

George and Kellyanne, who were married in 2001 and have four children, finalized an amicable divorce in 2023.

Their marriage famously drew national attention due to their stark political differences: Kellyanne served as a loyal advisor to President Trump, while George emerged as a prominent conservative critic of the former president and a founder of the Lincoln Project.

Following their split, both figures have remained prominent in the political landscape but have pursued distinctly different paths: George has entered the Democratic political fray, while Kellyanne has remained a Trump loyalist as a political strategist, commentator, and prominent voice in conservative and Republican media, frequently speaking on political strategy and national polling.

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Image of George Conway was deemed a 'totally unattractive person' by Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

George Conway was deemed a 'totally unattractive person' by Donald Trump.

Before his marriage to Kellyanne, George dated Fox News host Laura Ingraham in the late 1990s.

Since his divorce, he has been in relationships with women, including child psychologist Ellen Braaten.

Kellyanne has been linked to David Zervos, Chief Market Strategist for Jefferies LLC, an investment banking firm.

'GREAT Girl Boss'

Image of Kellyanne Conway recently called Donald Trump a 'GREAT girl boss.'
Source: MEGA

Kellyanne Conway recently called Donald Trump a 'GREAT girl boss.'

In early June, Kellyanne called Trump a "GREAT girl boss," using the phrase to defend him against Democratic accusations that the Republican platform is anti-women.

She frequently dismisses vocal Trump opponents as suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome." She mocked prominent critics like Rosie O'Donnell, stating that they "need a hug or a husband or a hobby or a dog" to move on.

On Tuesday, June 23, during the primary election, George amplified claims from the newly released book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, explicitly sharing and agreeing with the reporting that Trump ran for the presidency in 2024 to stay "out of prison."

George added to this on social media by posting, "Yep. And Maggie first reported in early 2019 that Trump may have run in 2020 for that very same reason."

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