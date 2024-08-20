'MAGA's Most Hated': Claudia Conway Poses With Anti-Trump Dad George at Democratic National Convention — Photo
Claudia Conway hit back at the haters!
While attending the Democratic National Convention with her anti-Trump dad, George Conway, the 19-year-old took to X to share a selfie she playfully captioned: "MAGA's Most Hated."
Claudia stunned in a low-cut black top and a cream jacket, while her dad, 60, sported an orange shirt and a gray pants. The attorney smiled for the camera as he held up a green pin that red "Kamala."
Fans flooded the comments section with support for the father-daughter duo.
One person quipped, "MAGA's most-hated means you're terrific in my book!!" and another added, "Thank you both for your bravery and integrity to stand up for what's right!"
However, several Trump supporters slung insults and others even claimed to have no idea who the pair were — despite the fact George's ex-wife and Claudia's mother, Kellyanne Conway, has been in the 78-year-old ex-president's inner circle for years.
One critic said, "We don’t hate you. We want to get your father the mental health treatment he so clearly needs," and another took a harsher approach, penning, "You are complete and total trash. Both of you are disgusting trash."
Stark political differences and private family issues have long caused a rift between Claudia and her mom. As OK! previously reported, in 2020, the then 15-year-old claimed she would even be seeking "emancipation," while dubbing Kellyanne's behavior "heartbreaking" and "selfish."
She later clarified she wasn't attempting to get emancipated because of her mother's career connection to the Trump campaigns, but because of "years of childhood trauma and abuse."
Claudia also regularly shared her anti-MAGA views on her TikTok account — despite lack of support from her mother.
In an interview, she claimed she wouldn't stop producing the political content "because I think I have a right to my own freedom of speech. If she works for Trump, she works for Trump."
"My dad thinks it's awesome that I'm speaking for myself and expressing my views," she concluded.
However, tensions between the mother and daughter appeared to have relaxed to a simmer in recent months.
On Monday, August 19, she announced she would be "going live" with both of her parents on X the next day to "debrief" the DNC together.
They also recently put up a united front after Claudia was attacked by far-right activist Laura Loomer for producing adult content.