Politics Kellyanne Conway Ignores Health Concerns Surrounding Donald Trump as She Goes Off on Joe Biden's 'Decline' Source: MEGA Kellyanne Conway was criticized for omitting Donald Trump while speaking of Joe Biden's alleged decline. Lesley Abravanel May 29 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway joined Laura Ingraham on the Thursday, May 28, edition of The Ingraham Angle to discuss what they described as a "Biden cover-up.” Conway, now a Fox News contributor, was participating in a segment focused on transparency, media narratives and political accountability regarding age and leadership capacity. “People that we love fall into decline physically, mentally, that's okay. That's life — you don't give the nuclear codes and the presidency of the United States,” she said.

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Source: MEGA Kellyanne Conway believes people were covering up Joe Biden's alleged decline.

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'Is She Talking About the Felon?'

Kellyanne: People that we love fall into decline physically, mentally, that's okay. That's life—you don't give the nuclear codes and the presidency of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DSnZlERkEL — Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2026 Source: @acyn/x Kellyanne Conway was criticized for her comments, especially since she has refrained from questioning Donald Trump's health.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump used to call the ex-president 'Sleepy Joe.'

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Kellyanne Conway Supports Donald Trump

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Conway argued political decision-makers and influencers were not honest with the public about leadership readiness. When addressing aging and leadership, Conway typically focuses solely on Trump's political opponents. She regularly claims that Trump's health and stamina are on full display for the American people, calling any suggestions of a decline unfounded and emphasizing his high energy levels. It is worth noting that her ex-husband, attorney and New York congressional candidate George Conway, who switched parties from Republican to Democrat, has been one of the most prominent public voices diagnosing Trump with mental decline and narcissistic pathologies.

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Source: MEGA Kellyanne Conway has insisted the president is in great shape.

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While he frequently went viral for these comments, Kellyanne openly pushed back against her then-husband's statements, defending her boss' mental stability. Fox News has broadcast panel segments where contributors explicitly discussed the visible "age-related cognitive decline" of both Biden and Trump, noting the latter frequently goes on long, confused tangents during his speeches. Most Fox pundits, however, continue to gush over the almost-80-year-old POTUS, ignoring the obvious. The network's live coverage has occasionally raised concerns among its own viewers. During a broadcast where an apparently "disoriented and confused" Trump was wandering the White House grounds and stumbling over questions, Fox News viewers took to social media to express alarm over his frail appearance.

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Source: MEGA Fox News has covered conflicting opinions about Donald Trump's well-being.

Inside Fox News' Coverage of the POTUS' Health