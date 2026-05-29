Kellyanne Conway Ignores Health Concerns Surrounding Donald Trump as She Goes Off on Joe Biden's 'Decline'
May 29 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET
Former White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway joined Laura Ingraham on the Thursday, May 28, edition of The Ingraham Angle to discuss what they described as a "Biden cover-up.”
Conway, now a Fox News contributor, was participating in a segment focused on transparency, media narratives and political accountability regarding age and leadership capacity.
“People that we love fall into decline physically, mentally, that's okay. That's life — you don't give the nuclear codes and the presidency of the United States,” she said.
'Is She Talking About the Felon?'
The segment aired under a graphic titled "BIDEN COVER-UP: WHAT ELSE DID THEY LIE ABOUT?" It reflected ongoing conservative criticism of how the media and the Democratic Party handled questions surrounding former President Joe Biden's age and cognitive health during his time in office.
Social media snapped at the chyron, with one critic noting, "They literally have Biden on the brain and it sounds like they're talking about Trump."
"She’s talking about the felon right? Only one falls asleep constantly (Joe never did) and wears depends (Joe never did) and has huge Edima ankles (Joe doesn’t ) had to take 3 cognitive tests already and has infusions (Joe never did) and It ain’t Biden," added another.
"Has [sic] Kelly Ann Conway woken up at last — Dementia Don needs to be institutionalized and kept from the Nuclear Codes!" exclaimed another.
Kellyanne Conway Supports Donald Trump
- Donald Trump Accused of Having Dementia: 17 People Who Spoke About the Ex-POTUS' Cognitive Decline
- Megyn Kelly Admits Donald Trump Isn't as 'Mentally Sharp' as He Was in 2016, Points Out How He's 'Repeatedly' Mixing Up Facts
- Donald Trump's Cognitive Decline in 'Plain View' After Series of Flubs and Incoherent Speeches, Lawrence O'Donnell Claims
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Conway argued political decision-makers and influencers were not honest with the public about leadership readiness. When addressing aging and leadership, Conway typically focuses solely on Trump's political opponents.
She regularly claims that Trump's health and stamina are on full display for the American people, calling any suggestions of a decline unfounded and emphasizing his high energy levels.
It is worth noting that her ex-husband, attorney and New York congressional candidate George Conway, who switched parties from Republican to Democrat, has been one of the most prominent public voices diagnosing Trump with mental decline and narcissistic pathologies.
While he frequently went viral for these comments, Kellyanne openly pushed back against her then-husband's statements, defending her boss' mental stability.
Fox News has broadcast panel segments where contributors explicitly discussed the visible "age-related cognitive decline" of both Biden and Trump, noting the latter frequently goes on long, confused tangents during his speeches.
Most Fox pundits, however, continue to gush over the almost-80-year-old POTUS, ignoring the obvious.
The network's live coverage has occasionally raised concerns among its own viewers. During a broadcast where an apparently "disoriented and confused" Trump was wandering the White House grounds and stumbling over questions, Fox News viewers took to social media to express alarm over his frail appearance.
Inside Fox News' Coverage of the POTUS' Health
Fox News regularly reports on political opponents who call out Trump's mental state, such as broadcasting Nikki Haley's 2024 campaign claims that Trump is in a state of "decline" and "not at the same level" he was in 2016. They have similarly covered Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi's frequent characterizations of Trump's "mental incapacity."
The network has also published and discussed its own network polls showing that a majority of American voters do not believe Trump is mentally fit to serve effectively as president.
Despite these objective news segments, the Murdoch-owned, far-right network heavily features medical experts and anchors who actively defend Trump. The network frequently highlights Trump's claims of "acing" his cognitive exams and praises his ability to give hours-long extemporaneous speeches as proof of mental fortitude.