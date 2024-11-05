Kellyanne Conway Admits She Is 'Worried' About Donald Trump's Safety Ahead of 2024 Election
Kellyanne Conway, who used to work with Donald Trump, is nervous about her former boss ahead of the 2024 election.
"My main worry is that President Trump, his family and those around him remain safe," the 57-year-old said in a new interview, which was published on Tuesday, November 5.
"Politically, I have had my eye on Kamala [Harris] and the Dems making the trade of a lifetime: running up the totals of white college educated households, including in the suburbs, and mostly in the three Blue Wall states, rather than chase the rural and urban voters and typically core Democratic voters where Trump is seeing gains. Once she was running out the clock; now it seems she is racing against it. Her 'I'm not Biden' and 'I'm not Trump' worked for a while, but she never answered the obvious, essential questions, 'Who are you?'" she continued.
Conway then claimed Harris' downfall is "spending" too much money, while bragging about Trump, 78.
"Trump's contrast with Biden was one of acuity and agility. Trump's contrast with Harris is on policy and performance in office. The comparisons are crisp: 'Kamala broke the economy, but I will fix it.' 'I did and will secure the border. She as border czar is feckless and reckless.' 'I didn't have any new wars. She and Biden have presided over a few of them,'" she said.
"Trump is also having fun, channeling the 2016 underdog spirit and swing state schedule, while expanding his reach into elusive yet decisive demographic blocs (Hispanics, Blacks, young, union households, people of faith), leveraging unexpected moments (McDonald's, 'garbage' truck) and unconventional media outlets," she added. "When he speaks about a Golden Age, reaching for the stars, our best days being ahead, he is optimistic and promising in a way that split screens with celebrities, pundits and politicians trying to scold and shame us."
As OK! previously reported, Conway has been in Trump's corner ever since he announced he was running for president again.
After Mark Cuban claimed Trump doesn't surround himself with "strong, intelligent" women, Conway clapped back at the Shark Tank alum.
“It just shows how desperate and concerned they are that they are not certain that they’re supporting a strong, intelligent woman for president. She’s [Kamala Harris] down in the polls or may be tied."
"And I’m standing here from the Ellipse with the White House in the background without a teleprompter, because I’m able to to speak with you. The place where I worked for four years for President Trump in May, I remind everyone, as I said in my RNC speech, I looked around the Roosevelt Room one day, and I saw Brooke Rollins, Ivanka Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mercedes Schlapp and me. Between the five of us. We have 19 children at the time, ages two through 16, where the highest rank in the White House are strong, intelligent women," she continued.
