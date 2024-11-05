Kellyanne Conway Admits She Is 'Worried' About Donald Trump's Safety Ahead of 2024 Election

Kellyanne Conway, who used to work with Donald Trump, is nervous about her former boss ahead of the 2024 election.

"My main worry is that President Trump, his family and those around him remain safe," the 57-year-old said in a new interview, which was published on Tuesday, November 5.

"Politically, I have had my eye on Kamala [Harris] and the Dems making the trade of a lifetime: running up the totals of white college educated households, including in the suburbs, and mostly in the three Blue Wall states, rather than chase the rural and urban voters and typically core Democratic voters where Trump is seeing gains. Once she was running out the clock; now it seems she is racing against it. Her 'I'm not Biden' and 'I'm not Trump' worked for a while, but she never answered the obvious, essential questions, 'Who are you?'" she continued.