Politics Donald Trump Refuses to Answer If Jeanine Pirro's Job Is Safe After Reflecting Pool Drama Source: MEGA Donald Trump declined to say whether Jeanine Pirro’s job was safe as he criticized the U.S. attorney over a controversial case dismissal. Lesley Abravanel Aug. 5 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump refused to directly say if U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro’s job was safe, dodging questions about whether he would fire his longtime ally while publicly rebuking her over a high-profile case dismissal. Trump expressed frustration after Pirro’s office dropped a felony property-destruction case involving the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, saying she “choked” and “folded like a cheap umbrella.” Pirro's office filed a 20-page motion seeking to dismiss the indictment against David Hearn, a 67-year-old former Olympic canoeist.

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Donald Trump and Jeanine Pirro Feud Over Reflecting Pool

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he 'disagreed 100 percent' with Jeanine Pirro’s office over the explanation for the damaged Reflecting Pool lining.

Although the Department of the Interior initially attributed the damage to vandalism, subsequent evidence indicated that the pool’s blue lining was lifting due to a "botched installation" and "contractor error.” In the filing, Pirro’s office said the contractor had rushed the multimillion-dollar renovation project to complete it ahead of July 4 events, resulting in faulty workmanship. Trump publicly rejected that explanation, insisting the material had been intentionally cut with a knife and saying he “disagreed 100 percent” with Pirro’s assessment.

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'I Told Her I Was Not Happy'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he hasn't 'made a determination' about Jeanine Pirro's job.

When pressed by reporters if he was reconsidering Pirro's role as the top federal prosecutor for D.C., Trump ducked the question and replied, "I don't know what," before shifting his anger toward the reporter. “And everybody saw the vandalism,” Trump claimed. “All you have to do is look at the tape. If you look at the tape– plus, we have a witness or two witnesses that saw the vandalism. So, certainly, there was vandalism. It was actually, in my opinion, it was major vandalism. And I told her I was not happy.” A reporter interjected, asking, “Is she safe? Are you gonna keep her in the position?” “Uh,” Trump replied. “I haven’t made a determination.”

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Was Jeanine Pirro Fired?

Source: MEGA White House sources confirmed Jeanine Pirro's job remains safe for the time being.

Trump claimed Pirro buckled under pressure from D.C. Superior Court Judge Todd Edelman, stating, "I think she choked because the judge was really vicious... instead of going after the people that did it, the judge went after her department.” Despite Trump reportedly being furious and considering her removal, White House officials and internal sources confirmed that Trump did not fire Pirro during a subsequent meeting, and her job remains safe for the time being. Rumors swirled that Pirro had already been fired after a viral picture of her walking out of her office, towing a white box, led people to believe she had been let go.

What's in the Box?

Source: MEGA Jeanine Pirro brought a large white box into an intense meeting with Donald Trump, Susie Wiles and David Warrington.