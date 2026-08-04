Donald Trump Blasts MS NOW Reporter as 'One of the Worst in the Business' During Tense Press Briefing: 'Don't Ever Talk Again!'
Aug. 4 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump erupted at MS NOW White House correspondent Jake Traylor during an Oval Office media conference, mockingly calling the network "failed MSDNC" before telling him to never speak again.
The clash quickly escalated into a viral moment after the journalist pressed the president regarding his confidence in a high-profile federal attorney.
Traylor identified himself as a reporter for MS NOW and asked the president if he signed off on Todd Blanche’s deal with GOP senators to kill the $1.8 billion weaponization slush fund in exchange for their votes to confirm him as attorney general.
“I didn’t look at it. All I know is that Todd Blanche is great. He’s going to do a great job. Everybody knows it. And I understand there’s been a sign-off, but I don’t know what they agreed to. I think Todd Blanche agreed to reconfirm things that he’s already said, and what he said was okay,” Trump replied to Traylor.
The reporter then followed up, “Can I ask, are there other avenues for your supporters to get paid through, potentially, if it’s not through the weaponization fund?”
Trump immediately mocked the outlet, calling it a "terrible show" with "the worst people."
'What a Terrible Show'
“Who are you with?” Trump pressed.
“I’m with MS NOW, sir,” Traylor replied.
“You who?” Trump asked.
“MS NOW,” Traylor replied.
“MS NOW? What a terrible show — they have the worst people on that channel,” Trump snapped.
The intrepid and unflinching Traylor continued, asking, “Are there other avenues?”
“No, there are no other avenues that I know about. Go ahead,” Trump said, nodding at another reporter.
- Donald Trump Blows Up at CNN Star Kaitlan Collins After She Asks About the Epstein Files: 'You Are the Worst Reporter'
- Donald Trump Predicts 'Dishonest' MSNBC and CNN Will Be 'Turned Off' as Networks Are 'Doing Horribly'
- Donald Trump Eviscerates Kaitlan Collins in Heated Exchange: 'You Should Be Ashamed of Yourself'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The President Mocks MS NOW
As the other reporter began, “Mr. President, on Iran talks—" Trump interrupted, turning back to Traylor.
"MS NOW — that’s the failed MSDNC, right? They failed, they failed, so they gave it a new name. You know why? Because nobody watched it,” the petulant POTUS exclaimed.
When Traylor subsequently asked if Trump was reconsidering the role of U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro after she humiliated him by dropping the federal case of nonexistent vandalism to Washington D.C.’s Reflecting Pool, Trump shut him down with his signature degradation.
“Are you reconsidering her role?” Traylor asked of Pirro.
Donald Trump Calls Reporter 'Fake'
“You’re fake news,” Trump replied to Traylor. “Don’t ever talk again! You’re fake. You’re one of the worst in the business.”
The heated exchange took place amid mounting administrative tension over ongoing legal investigations and public-department friction. Trump had been openly criticizing former Fox News star and devout Trump acolyte Pirro for "choking" after she dropped a high-profile federal prosecution involving the alleged vandalism of the Reflecting Pool.
When the MS NOW reporter pushed for clarity on Pirro's future within the administration, Trump redirected his frustration directly at the reporter.